Members of the Ondo State House of Assembly seeking the removal of Speaker Olamide Oladiji have rejected peace overtures from Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, insisting on a change in legislative leadership.

The assembly’s spokesperson, Olatunji Fabiyi, told journalists on Monday that Mr Aiyedatiwa had been attempting to persuade lawmakers to withdraw their support for the impeachment process. The lawmakers argue that the matter is strictly within the constitutional purview of the legislature.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that 21 of the 26 members of the state legislature have signed an impeachment notice against Mr Oladiji, signalling his likely removal should the process proceed.

The Speaker is accused of mutilating the budget of the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC) for personal gain, resulting in losses of ₦44 million. He has denied the allegations, labelling them false and politically motivated. The aggrieved lawmakers have issued a resignation ultimatum, vowing to force him from office if he refuses to step down.

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Although Mr Aiyedatiwa has not publicly addressed the matter, lawmakers believe his intervention is intended to stall the impeachment.

“I believe that the governor is calling some members, urging them to backpedal on the impeachment,” Mr Fabiyi said. “It is exclusively a private affair of the House; it’s not an executive affair.”

Mr Fabiyi questioned the governor’s alleged intervention, insisting that the executive arm should not interfere in legislative affairs.

“If there is no hidden agenda, I see no reason why the governor should be protecting a Speaker. And if there is a hidden agenda, let him say it to the whole world now,” he added.

Mr Fabiyi emphasised that the lawmakers have communicated their position to the governor, clarifying that their actions are not directed at him but at the assembly’s leadership.

“We have made it very clear to the governor that we don’t have anything against him. We don’t want our current leadership. There is no reason why somebody should continue to impose themselves on us when we no longer want them,” he said.

He further noted the timeline of the situation: “At the initial stage, we thought it was seven days the governor requested from us, but it is clear he begged for 14 days, not seven. Those 14 days will expire next Sunday.”

Mr Fabiyi insisted that the aggrieved lawmakers remain committed to their resolution to remove the Speaker.

‘I am not involved’ – Governor

Ebenezer Adeniyan, Chief Press Secretary to Mr Aiyedatiwa, denied the governor’s involvement in the House crisis.

“The governor has nothing to do with what is happening in the House of Assembly, and he has not prevented members from carrying out their legislative duties,” Mr Adeniyan stated. “The governor’s interest lies in maintaining peace, law, and order. He is not stopping lawmakers from performing any of their legitimate responsibilities.”

OSOPADEC dissociates itself

Meanwhile, the leadership of OSOPADEC has stated it is not involved in the crisis.

In a statement signed by its Director of Media and Corporate Affairs, Godson Ewata, on Monday, the commission warned against “persistent attempts” to drag OSOPADEC into the conflict.

Mr Ewata asserted that the commission is not involved in the internal affairs or decisions of the legislature.

“All interactions between the commission and the Ondo State House of Assembly are conducted strictly within the framework of constitutional provisions, statutory obligations, and established administrative procedures,” he said. “Decisions taken by the legislature remain solely the responsibility of the Assembly.”

He expressed concern over “sustained campaigns of misinformation” through publications, commentaries, videos, and social media content allegedly aimed at linking the commission to the crisis. Mr Ewata warned that any further attempt to associate the commission with issues outside its statutory mandate would be regarded as a deliberate effort to mislead the public, damage the commission’s reputation, and erode public confidence in its leadership.