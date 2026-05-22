Obafemi Hamzat, the Lagos State Deputy Governor and 2027 APC gubernatorial aspirant, on Thursday emerged winner of the governorship primary in Lagos State.

Announcing the results at the Collation Centre situated at the APC Secretariat, Ikeja, the Returning Officer, Jonathan Temlong, said that Mr Hamzat polled 657,917 votes to defeat his rival, Olanrewaju Jim-Kamal, who scored a vote.

He said the total number of accredited voters for the primary was 657,974.

According to the returning officer, the primary was conducted across the state’s 245 wards in the 20 local government areas peacefully because the exercise was a family affair.

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He said that the election was peaceful, transparent and conducted in compliance with the party’s guidelines across the state.

Reeling out a breakdown of votes garnered by Mr Hamzat in each of the local government areas, Mr Temlong said the aspirant polled 16,257 (Agege); 31,079 (Ajeromi-Ifelodun); 74,501 (Alimosho); 20,818 (Amuwo-Odofin) and 5,430 (Apapa).

Also, 24,631 (Badagry); 37,680 (Epe); 28,754 (Eti-Osa); 33,861 (Ibeju-Lekki); 38,627 (Ifako-Ijaiye); 21,588 (Ikeja); 55,148 (Ikorodu); 51,600 (Kosofe); 27,348 (L/Island); 49, 079 (L/Mainland) and 38,971 (Mushin).

He said that Mr Hamzat also scored 36,372 (Ojo); 31,972 (Oshodi-Isolo); 16,706 (Somolu), and 17,495 (Surulere).

Declaring the winner, Mr Temlong said,

“Having satisfied the requirements of the APC constitution and guidelines, and having scored the highest number of valid votes cast, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat is hereby declared the winner.”

He subsequently declared Mr Hamzat as the duly elected APC governorship candidate for the 2027 Lagos governorship election.

Earlier, the Lagos State APC Chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi, commended the national electoral committee and local organising committee for carrying out due diligence, while also applauding party members for their orderly conduct and commitment to democratic principles during the exercise.

Mr Ojelabi said the successful conduct of the primary reflected the unity and strength of the APC in Lagos State ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He said that Saturday’s presidential primary would also be a direct primary held across the state’s 245 wards.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Hamzat expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and party leaders for supporting his candidacy.

He also thanked members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), APC members across the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 LCDAs, and aspirants who stepped down for him.

“I want to assure everyone that you will not regret the confidence reposed in me.

Together, we will continue to build a Lagos that works for all,” Mr Hamzat said.

He promised to continue the developmental strides in the state laid by the president and successive administrations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than four aspirants had expressed interest and purchased the APC nomination forms for the contest before the party leadership endorsed Hamzat.

Two of the aspirants, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, and Samuel Ajose, later withdrew from the race.

Mr Adediran stepped down after the President and the GAC endorsed Mr Hamzat, while Mr Ajose withdrew a few days before the primary election.

(NAN)