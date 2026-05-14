A former Governor of Ondo State, Segun Mimiko, on Thursday joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) at Ward 7, Ondo West Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Mimiko, who recently resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was received by party executives at the ward, local government and state levels, alongside supporters and party faithful.

Speaking after his formal admission into the ruling party, Mr Mimiko said he joined the APC to support the ongoing efforts of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to promote peace, progress and development in the country.

“There are a lot of good things being done by the Tinubu-led government, and though much more still needs to be done.

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“I am coming in to lend my support to ongoing efforts to keep Nigeria on the path of peace, progress and genuine development,” he said.

The former governor also commended the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) initiative, describing it as a step toward democratising access to education.

He further expressed support for the ongoing efforts to decentralise policing in the country, noting that the move aligned with his long-held advocacy for state policing.

The Chairman of the APC in the state, Kolawole Babatunde, while welcoming Mimiko to the party, described him as “a progressive in all ramifications.”

According to him, the former governor recorded remarkable achievements in health, education and infrastructure during his time in office.

“Mimiko is a progressive all through, and his coming into the APC is like a homecoming,” Mr Babatunde said.

The party chairman added that the policies and initiatives of President Tinubu were yielding positive results and attracting more progressive-minded Nigerians into the APC.

Also speaking, former member of the House of Representatives, Joseph Akinlaja, said Mr Mimiko’s defection marked the culmination of the movement of his political structure into the APC in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that those present at the event were the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji; Commissioner for Infrastructure, Olawoye Ayorinde, and former Secretary to the State Government, Taiwo Fasoranti.

Others include Gbenga Ogunniya and the lawmaker representing Ondo East/West Federal Constituency, Abiola Makinde.

(NAN)