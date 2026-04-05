President Bola Tinubu has praised infrastructure and security investments in Ogun State, saying they reflect the impact of his administration’s economic reforms and a growing capacity of states to deliver development.

In a post shared on his official X account, the president said his visit to Iperu left him encouraged by the deliberate and sustainable progress, particularly at the Gateway International Cargo Airport.

President Tinubu was originally scheduled to visit Ogun State earlier in the week, but the trip was postponed following the deadly attack in Jos, Plateau State.

The visit was later rescheduled to Saturday, when he eventually travelled to the state for the commissioning of projects, including the cargo airport and the Nigeria Customs Service complex.

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At the airport, the president was received by Governor Dapo Abiodun, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Governor Olusegun Osoba, and former Governor Gbenga Daniel, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, alongside other dignitaries.

Commissioning of Gateway Cargo Airport

Mr Tinubu said the airport project demonstrates what is possible when vision is matched with discipline, adding that investments in infrastructure are ultimately aimed at improving livelihoods and driving long-term prosperity.

“I returned to Ogun State today with a full heart. What I saw in Iperu is the kind of progress we must insist on as a nation. Quite deliberate, and built to last.

“The Gateway Cargo Airport stands as proof of what is possible when vision is matched with discipline. As I said, our investment is about our people. Today’s foundation is for tomorrow’s prosperity.”

Mr Tinubu also acknowledged the efforts of Governor Abiodun, whom he commended for maintaining focus on policies that deliver tangible benefits to residents.

According to him, projects inaugurated during the visit, including newly launched aircraft, electric motorcycles, agricultural tractors and security assets, represent practical steps toward inclusive development.

He said his administration’s ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda has increased financial resources available to subnational governments, creating room for states to implement projects and respond to local needs.

“Our Renewed Hope reforms are not abstract. They have provided more resources for sub-nationals and are creating room for states to act and deliver. Many states, including Ogun, are rising to the moment,” the President stated.

N73bn customs complex

The president also commissioned a N73 billion facility for the Nigeria Customs Service in Iperu, Ogun State. He described the hub, which includes residential barracks, a training college, a warehouse and a hospital, as a comprehensive investment in strengthening institutions and supporting personnel responsible for trade and border security.

“This is how institutions are strengthened. This is how we support the men and women who keep our economy secure and our borders working. Well done, @CustomsNG,” Mr Tinubu said.

He said the project would enhance border management, improve revenue generation and strengthen Nigeria’s logistics chain, particularly as the state positions itself as a key industrial and export hub.

He noted that the facility’s proximity to the Gateway International Cargo Airport would improve coordination in cargo handling and boost economic activities linked to import and export.

He said investments in such infrastructure are aimed at supporting the personnel responsible for securing the country’s borders while also creating an enabling environment for trade.

He added that the federal government would continue to prioritise projects that strengthen institutions and expand economic opportunities across states.