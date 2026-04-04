President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will today embark on an official visit to Ogun State, as the Gateway State prepares to witness the commissioning and inspection of many landmark projects—an indication of its bold stride toward infrastructural transformation, economic expansion, and improved service delivery.

According to a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the governor, Kayode Akinmade, the President’s itinerary reflects a comprehensive showcase of strategic investments cutting across critical sectors.

At the forefront of the visit is the commissioning of the Gateway International Airport, Iperu—an ambitious project designed to position Ogun State as a major aviation and logistics hub in Nigeria. Within the airport complex, President Tinubu will also commission two newly acquired aircraft under Gateway Air, marking the official takeoff of the state’s aviation initiative in partnership with ValueJet.

Further underscoring the airport’s economic potential, the President will witness a cargo operations showcase facilitated by SAHCOL, signaling readiness for full-scale logistics and freight activities. In addition, a number of strategic assets will be commissioned at the airport, including 1,000 electric bikes under the state’s EV mobility initiative, 80 security vehicles to strengthen safety architecture, and a fleet of agricultural tractors aimed at boosting food production and supporting farmers.

Beyond the airport, the President will commission the Ilishan–Iperu Airport Road, a vital link connecting the new aviation hub to surrounding communities and enhancing accessibility. He is also scheduled to inspect the Nigeria Customs Service Village and commission the Forward Operating Base (FOB) building, reinforcing border security and trade facilitation.

The visit will further feature the inspection and commissioning of the Gateway Aviation Village, a complementary development designed to support the state’s growing aviation ecosystem.

In a symbolic and strategic move, President Tinubu will commission the reconstructed “Old Ibadan Road” (Sapade–Ilishan Road), which will be officially named the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Expressway—an arterial route expected to significantly boost connectivity and commerce within the region.

Rounding off the visit is the inspection of the Sagamu–Benin Concrete Road, a major federal infrastructure project aimed at improving transportation efficiency along one of Nigeria’s busiest corridors.

Collectively, these projects reflect the vision of the Ogun State Government under Dapo Abiodun to build a modern, economically vibrant, and well-connected state. The President’s visit not only marks the unveiling of these transformative initiatives but also reinforces the synergy between federal and state governments in driving sustainable development.