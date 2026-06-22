The Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the South-West, Adegoke Fayoade, has assured Nigerians that the over 40 pupils and teachers abducted from schools in Oyo State will soon regain their freedom as security agencies intensify rescue efforts.

Mr Fayoade gave the assurance on Monday amid growing concerns over the fate of the victims who were kidnapped during a recent attack on schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The abduction, which drew national attention, sparked protests and renewed calls for stronger security around schools, particularly in rural communities vulnerable to attacks by armed groups.

The police and the governments at the federal and state levels have repeatedly raised hopes of prompt release of the victims from captivity.

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Speaking during a working visit to the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters in Ikeja, the DIG said all relevant security agencies and government authorities are working round the clock to secure the release of the victims.

“The update is that all agencies, including the government, are working very hard. And I can assure you within the shortest possible time, the children and their teachers will be free,” he said.

Mr Fayoade declined to comment on reports suggesting that the abductors had made demands involving ransom payments or the release of detained associates.

“We don’t know anything about ransom because we don’t talk about ransom. So, all efforts are directed towards getting the abductees free from the capture,” he said.

The assurance comes few days after Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde disclosed that a Nigerian Army lieutenant was killed during rescue operations aimed at securing the release of the victims.

Addressing protesters in Ibadan last week, Mr Makinde said security personnel had continued to risk their lives in efforts to bring the abducted pupils and school officials home safely.

The governor also promised that Oyo State would not witness a repeat of the 2014 Chibok schoolgirls’ abduction, assuring residents that authorities were deploying every available resource to resolve the crisis.

The victims were abducted during coordinated attacks on schools in Oriire Local Government Area in 15 May, where armed men invaded communities, killed a teacher and marched over 40 pupils and teachers into a forest.

The incident triggered widespread outrage and heightened concerns about growing insecurity around educational institutions in parts of the South-West.

In response, the Oyo State House of Assembly recently called for stronger security measures in schools across the state, including the deployment of security personnel to vulnerable communities and schools located near forests.

Beyond the rescue operation, Mr Fayoade said the Nigeria Police Force was pursuing broader reforms aimed at improving policing across the South-West.

According to him, ongoing efforts include the recruitment of additional personnel, improved welfare packages for officers, expanded intelligence gathering and increased deployment of technology to combat crime.

The DIG disclosed that the Force is developing a national data system that would allow security agencies to share information more effectively and strengthen crime detection.

“Top on the list is looking at how we are going to improve manpower because we are aware that 40,000 policemen will be recruited, and it has even started. Another area of importance is talking about the welfare of the men, which is paramount to the Inspector-General of Police,” he said.

“The Inspector-General is passionate about technology. We have a data centre at the force headquarters which we are working on to complete. Other security agencies will be able to feed into it and get information about Nigerians who have committed crimes in the past.”

He added that police officers would soon begin specialised training on the use of artificial intelligence in criminal investigations and intelligence gathering. “We are becoming technology-driven, and we are working on that very fast,” he said.

While acknowledging that security challenges remain, Mr Fayoade maintained that law enforcement agencies are recording significant successes through intelligence-led operations and promised continued efforts to improve public safety across the region.