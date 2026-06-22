The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has conferred its prestigious Man of the Year Award on the Director General of the State Security Service (SSS), Oluwatosin Ajayi, in recognition of his contributions to strengthening collaboration between the media and security agencies in Nigeria.

The award was announced on Friday at the conclusion of the two-day NUJ National Security Summit held at Abuja Continental Hotel. The summit, which started on 18 June, was organised by the union in partnership with the SSS under the theme, ‘Media and Security Agencies as Partners in Nation Building.’

This is not the first time a journalism organisation has recognised Mr Ajayi. In December 2025, the International Press Institute (IPI) Nigeria honoured the SSS chief with a Commendation Award for what it described as his commitment to press freedom, respect for journalists and openness to dialogue.

The institute cited several interventions by Mr Ajayi, including the prompt release of detained journalists, the removal of veteran journalist Lanre Arogundade from a longstanding SSS watchlist, disciplinary action against officers involved in the arrest of journalists, and his preference for engagement over coercion in resolving disputes involving the media.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

IPI Nigeria said the recognition was intended not only to acknowledge Mr Ajayi’s press freedom credentials but also to encourage him to do more and inspire other public officials and institutions to emulate his approach toward the media.

The NUJ award

In a statement issued on Friday, NUJ National President, Alhassan Abdullahi, said the honour reflected Mr Ajayi’s commitment to promoting openness, dialogue and mutual understanding between security institutions and the media.

According to him, the SSS under Mr Ajayi’s leadership has consistently engaged with media stakeholders through a partnership-driven approach that has helped build trust, improve cooperation and enhance coordination in the country’s security communication landscape.

Mr Abdullahi said the award recognises not only Mr Ajayi’s professional accomplishments but also a leadership style anchored in “transparency, professionalism, inclusiveness and a shared commitment to national progress.”

The union also commended the SSS for supporting the successful hosting of the National Security Summit and for encouraging dialogue-based approaches to addressing Nigeria’s security challenges.

Participants at the summit underscored the importance of collaboration between journalists and security agencies in safeguarding democracy, promoting peacebuilding and countering misinformation and disinformation.

They called for sustained engagement, capacity building and stronger institutional communication frameworks to consolidate the gains achieved through existing partnerships.

During the first day of the summit, IPI Nigeria President, Musikilu Mojeed, urged security agencies to stop using arrests, detention and intimidation as tools for resolving disputes with journalists.

Mr Mojeed, who is also the editor-in-chief of PREMIUM TIMES, insisted that democratic societies possess sufficient mechanisms to address disagreements between the media and the state.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, appealed to media organisations to keep terrorists off their front pages and out of their headlines.

According to him, excessive coverage of terrorists’ activities serves the interests of those seeking to spread fear and instability.