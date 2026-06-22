Torrential rainfall and a windstorm destroyed farmland and shops in Abakaliki and Akpoha Communities in Afikpo North LGA of Ebonyi State on Saturday night.

The over-four-hour rainfall caused severe flooding along the Abakaliki–Afikpo Expressway, submerging farmlands and destroying crops worth millions of naira.

Some of the affected farmers told the News Agency of Nigeria in Abakaliki on Sunday that the flood washed away yams, cassava, maize, rice, melons, and other crops on their farms.

Cletus Idam said the disaster wiped out all his investment this planting season.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

“We invested huge sums of money in our farms, but everything has been washed away. We may have to replant if the flood recedes,” Mr Idam said.

He appealed to the Ebonyi State Emergency Management Agency to assess the damage and support the affected communities.

He said Afikpo, Amasiri, Akpoha and their neighbouring communities recorded extensive destruction of farmlands, following recent heavy rainfall.

Another farmer, Sunday Ewa, urged the Ebonyi State Government to provide relief materials and agricultural inputs to the affected farmers.

Mr Ewa called for the provision of improved seedlings, chemicals and other farm inputs to enable farmers to resume cultivation.

He said Afikpo, Amasiri and Akpoha communities remained vulnerable to flooding because of their terrain.

A community leader in Afikpo, Joseph Irem, described the destruction as a serious threat to agricultural production and food security.

Mr Irem said the community leaders would formally report the incident to the relevant authorities and seek intervention on behalf of the affected natives.

He expressed optimism that the Ebonyi State Government and the National Emergency Management Agency would provide relief assistance to the victims.

Also, in parts of Abakaliki, a strong windstorm damaged commercial buildings, blowing off the roofs of some shops, causing rainwater to damage several goods.

A trader at Kpiri-Kpiri Market, Chioma Ifeanyi, said many traders suffered heavy losses, particularly dealers in electrical appliances.

“The rainstorm caused extensive damage, and many shop owners had their goods damaged by rainwater,” she said.

Some petty traders at the popular Ebebe Junction Evening Market in Amike-Aba Community in Abakaliki also recounted their losses due to the windstorm’s impact on their makeshift sheds.

Patricia Onwe, Iruka Ede and Pauline Iteshi said the heavy windstorm blew off the roofs of their shops and that their goods were destroyed by the rain.

“We lost several goods, mostly grains, amounting to hundreds of thousands of naira. We are calling on the government to come to our aid.

“We depend on what we make from our petty trading in this market to fend for our families and pay our children’s school fees.”