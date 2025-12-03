Traffic was disrupted on Tuesday evening after a fire broke out near the facility of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Nigeria Police Force at Adekunle, inward Iyana Oworo, forcing motorists to divert from the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos’ longest bridge and one of the city’s most vital transport corridors.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), in an alert posted on X, described the incident as “a devastating conflagration” on the bridge.

“A devastating conflagration has erupted on the Third Mainland Bridge, in proximity to the RRS facility, situated at Adekunle, progressing towards Iyana Oworo. Concerted efforts are presently underway to contain and extinguish the inferno, with diligent officers and emergency responders actively engaged on the scene, undertaking requisite measures to mitigate the situation and ensure public safety,” LASTMA wrote.

From the footage reviewed by PREMIUM TIMES, a red-painted trailer was seen engulfed in flames as emergency responders stood nearby. However, the exact time the incident began could not be immediately determined.

The cause of the fire remained unknown as of press time.

An update issued later by LASTMA confirmed the arrival of firefighters from the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service.

It added that the affected portion of the bridge had been cordoned off to protect commuters as responders worked to extinguish the blaze.

“Firefighters from the Fire and Rescue Service are now on site, and the road has been cordoned off for safety. Please avoid the area and follow evacuation instructions,” the agency wrote.

The incident caused significant traffic delays on both sides of the bridge, as enforcement officers redirected vehicles to alternative routes. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The Third Mainland Bridge has faced periodic disruptions over the years, including closures for major rehabilitation works in early 2024 that led to prolonged gridlock across Lagos.

There have also been previous fire-related incidents, such as a mini-truck fire near the Adeniji–Adekunle axis in December 2024, which similarly disrupted traffic and drew emergency response teams to the scene.

Commuter concerns have persisted in recent years over recurring potholes and structural wear on the bridge, prompting the government to announce several rounds of repairs and diversions to manage safety and traffic flow.

The agency says emergency diversions, such as those implemented on Tuesday, are necessary to prevent gridlock and ensure public safety during incidents on the bridge.