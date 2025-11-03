The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said it averted on Monday a major fire disaster after a gas-laden tanker overturned along the main carriageway at Chisco, inward Victoria Island, Lagos.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Monday, involved a white Howo truck fully loaded with Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) cylinders.

Preliminary investigations by the agency revealed that the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn on the busy expressway. The situation posed a serious threat to lives and property due to the highly flammable nature of the gas.

In a statement posted on X, LASTMA’s Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment, Adebayo Taofiq, said operatives swiftly cordoned off the affected area and secured the CNG tanks to prevent leakage or ignition.

He added that the agency’s Rescue and Emergency Unit activated a multi-agency response involving the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the Lekki Concession Company (LCC), the Nigeria Police, and the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, who was at the scene, commended the prompt coordination among emergency agencies, noting that the tanker was safely recovered using heavy-duty cranes and other technical equipment.

“Our officers displayed remarkable professionalism and courage in managing the situation,” he said. “Their swift action prevented what could have been an unspeakable tragedy.”

Mr Bakare-Oki said additional LASTMA officers were deployed to manage traffic diversions as the main carriageway was temporarily closed from Chisco inward Victoria Island. Motorists were redirected through the new coastal road and reconnected via Bar Beach until the recovery operation was completed and the road reopened.

He further advised truck drivers and operators of vehicles transporting flammable products to adhere strictly to speed limits and safety regulations.

“Products such as gas, petrol, diesel, and kerosene require utmost care during conveyance to prevent catastrophic mishaps,” he warned.

Recent data from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) show that tanker and truck-related emergencies remain a persistent safety concern in the state, with over 500 recorded incidents in 2024 alone.

In June, a petrol-laden tanker explosion on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway destroyed six vehicles, while an earlier diesel tanker crash on Ozumba Mbadiwe Way, Victoria Island, similarly raised alarm over the movement of flammable cargo in densely populated areas.

Nationwide, recurring tanker explosions—such as the October 2024 blast in Rivers State that killed more than 90 people—underscore the ongoing risks linked to poor vehicle maintenance and weak enforcement of transport safety rules.

Mr Bakare-Oki reaffirmed the Lagos State Government’s commitment to public safety and emergency preparedness, pledging continued inter-agency collaboration to maintain traffic discipline and ensure a safer Lagos.