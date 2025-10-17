The Students’ Union Government (SUG) of Adekunle Ajasin University has accused the Ondo State Governor of insensitivity following his alleged failure to address the issues relating to the strike by the institution’s academic staff union.

The SUG said this in a statement jointly signed by its President, Salami Akeem; General Secretary, Jamiu Abiodun; and Public Relations Officer, Ajidagba Mosadoluwa, on Friday.

The AAU lecturers have been on strike for several weeks over unpaid salaries and other entitlements.

The state government says it has approved an improved subvention that would cater to the demands of the lecturers.

However, the lecturers have refused to return to work, claiming that they have yet to receive the payments.

A government committee had submitted a recommendation raising the subvention to all the tertiary institutions owned by the state government.

Although it has been several weeks since the announcement of a raised subvention was made, the lecturers say they have not seen the payments.

Stating that the strike by the lecturers had shut down academic activities at the university, the students’ body described the governor’s silence and irresponsiveness as a direct affront to the students.

“It is a blunt betrayal and gross symbol of nonchalance towards the welfare of the Nigerian students, which has earned his administration a highly profiled humiliation to Nigerian students, especially students of AAUA,” the statement said.

The students also gave the governor seven days to resolve all the issues affecting the lecturers so that the school could be reopened for academic activities.

“The union praises the university staff for their compassion and recognises them as builders of excellence.

“They have consistently worked to advance AAUA and create an optimal learning environment, despite the challenges posed by the Ondo State Government regarding salary payments and subventions, which could have improved the institution’s welfare experience.

“Martin Luther King said, ‘Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.’

“Hence, the union is summoning the attention of the executive governor to the fact that AAUA, being the premier state university in the Sunshine State, is as old as hormo sapiens and in no course should it be treated like somewhere that never existed.

“It is good to note that paying the staff members’ salaries is a duty and an absolute reward borne out of agreement and not a privilege.

“In light of the concerns, the Students’ Union body, being the vibrant voice of the students in establishing uninterrupted academic activities, has placed a strong demand before the governor to address the ongoing internal industrial action within 7 days or experience the fierce wrath of the Nigerian students.”

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Idowu Ajanaku, said the state government has already taken steps to address all the concerns of the lecturers and the institution, promising that very soon all the challenges would be taken care of.

During the week, lecturers at public universities across Nigeria began a two-week strike over issues of welfare and poor funding of the universities.

This followed the failure of ASUU and the federal government to reach an agreement after several meetings.

ASUU President, Chris Piwuna, described the decision as “inevitable” due to what he said was the government’s failure to meet its demands.