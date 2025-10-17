Ikorodu City FA were crowned champions of the 2025 1xCup after edging ISAGT FC 1–0 in a tense final at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos, on Thursday.

The result capped an unbeaten campaign and drew widespread praise for the team and the tournament’s growing impact on grassroots football.

The final lived up to expectations with end-to-end action and drama.

After several missed chances in the first half, Ikorodu City broke the deadlock through Emmanuel Okeh midway into the second half.

They held on to their slender lead despite being reduced to ten men in the closing minutes following a red card.

Coach Washington Egor of Ikorodu City FA hailed the victory as a reward for commitment and discipline. “I’m very happy because we’ve done a lot of work,” he said. “This competition is one of the biggest in Nigeria. You can see the atmosphere and the quality. It’s great for grassroots football, and if more stakeholders support initiatives like this, it will keep many youths away from the streets.”

Striker Okiman Oji, who led the attack for the champions, attributed their success to teamwork and mental strength. “It’s all about dedication, hard work and focus,” he told PREMIUM TIMES.

“This is a tough competition, but we believed in ourselves and kept pushing. It’s a big step in our careers, and we’ll keep working towards greater opportunities.”

Former Super Eagles star and tournament organiser Waidi Akanni praised the quality of the 2025 edition, describing it as one of the best yet.

“The 1xCup has lived up to its aim of discovering new talents,” he said. “Every year, we see fresh teams reaching the top. None of this year’s semifinalists featured in last year’s final four, which shows how competitive and inclusive it has become. Some of the players from past editions are already playing in professional leagues home and abroad.”

Despite losing narrowly in the final, ISAGT coach Tunde Omoniyi said his team had gained valuable experience.

“We learned a lot from playing against Ikorodu City,” he said. “They’re an organised side with a good structure. We’ll improve from here and come back stronger.”

The third place winner

In the third-place match, Dosu Joseph FC came from behind to defeat Nath Boys FA 2–1 and claim the bronze medal along with a ₦3 million prize.

Nath Boys had taken the lead in the first half, but Dosu Joseph turned the game around with a stunning free kick and a composed finish.

Individual awards also highlighted the depth of talent on display.

Uche Emeribe won the Golden Boot with five goals, Abdullahi Suleiman was named Best Goalkeeper, Adewale Quadri emerged Most Valuable Player, while Ikorodu City’s Wellington Egor was voted Best Coach. Each award came with a ₦300,000 prize.

Best Goalkeeper Award winner

Goalkeeper Suleiman described his award as “a great motivation.” “There were many good goalkeepers in this tournament,” he said. “Being chosen means a lot. This is just the beginning for me, and I’m determined to go higher.”

With over four months of competitive football, the 1xCup once again underscored its reputation as Nigeria’s leading amateur football platform.

From the packed stands at Onikan to the scouts watching from the sidelines, the 2025 edition reaffirmed that the future of Nigerian football continues to grow at the grassroots.