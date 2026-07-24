The Chief Executive Officer and Accountable Manager of Enugu Air, Tolu Ita, has clarified that Thursday’s runway excursion involving one of the airline’s aircraft at Benin Airport was neither a crash nor an emergency landing.

The official said all passengers and crew members on board were safely evacuated without injuries.

Ms Ita made the clarification in a video message shared on the airline’s official social media page on Friday, a day after the incident prompted an investigation by the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) and disrupted flight operations at Benin Airport.

“We are deeply grateful that all passengers and crew members are safe. Most importantly, there were no injuries and no casualties,” she said.

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She explained that the Embraer E170 aircraft, which was operating a scheduled Flight 4264 from Lagos to Benin, experienced a runway excursion after hydroplaning while landing.

“Following a scheduled flight from Lagos to Benin, the aircraft landed and, due to hydroplaning on the runway, experienced a runway excursion during the landing roll,” she said.

Ms Ita stressed that the occurrence should not be mistaken for an aircraft crash.

“This was not a crash nor was it an emergency landing, but it was a serious incident,” she said.

Hydroplaning occurs when a layer of water builds up between an aircraft’s tyres and the runway surface, reducing traction and affecting braking effectiveness during landing or take-off.

However, the exact role it played in Thursday’s incident will be determined by the ongoing investigation.

Investigation underway

The airline said it was fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation by the relevant aviation authorities.

“As is standard practice across the global aviation industry, a full investigation is being conducted in close collaboration with the relevant aviation agencies to establish the complete facts surrounding this occurrence. We are committed to full cooperation with these agencies and will share verified updates as they become available,” Ms Ita said.

Reaffirming the airline’s commitment to safety, Ms Ita said passenger welfare remained its highest priority.

“Nothing matters to us more than safety and the well-being of those who choose to fly with us. Safety is, and will always remain, the foundation of who we are as an airline,” she added.

The airline’s chief executive also expressed appreciation to passengers, crew members, airport personnel, military personnel, emergency responders, partners and members of the public for their support following the incident.

“We understand the trust that passengers place in us every time they choose to fly with us, and we will never take that trust for granted… We will not let you down,” she said.

Background

PREMIUM TIMES previously reported that the Enugu Air aircraft veered off the runway after landing at Benin Airport on Thursday. The airline confirmed that all 63 passengers and five crew members safely disembarked and that no injuries or fatalities were recorded.

The airline later said the aircraft had been secured and that the relevant aviation authorities had been notified in line with established procedures. It also disclosed that an assessment of the aircraft was underway and warned that the incident could result in temporary adjustments to some of its scheduled flights.

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The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has since directed relevant aviation agencies to work with Enugu Air to determine the cause of the runway excursion.

The NSIB has also commenced an independent investigation into the occurrence. The bureau said investigators were preserving evidence, examining the aircraft, assessing runway conditions and reviewing operational and technical records to establish what led to the incident. It said a preliminary report would be released within 30 days.

The incident also disrupted flight operations at Benin Airport, forcing airlines to adjust their schedules. As earlier reported by PREMIUM TIMES, Air Peace and United Nigeria Airlines temporarily suspended flights to and from the airport following the closure of the runway by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to allow for aircraft recovery operations and safety assessments.