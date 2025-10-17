Despite her marriage to controversial actor Yul Edochie remaining a subject of public debate, Judy Austin has offered advice to married women.

Judy, who shot into the limelight after Edochie introduced her as his second wife, has since been embroiled in several controversies.

From her husband’s ongoing divorce battle with his estranged wife, May, to accusations from her ex-husband, Emmanuel Obasi, who claimed she denied him access to their two children.

Yet, despite being at the centre of one of Nollywood’s most talked-about marital controversies, Judy urged women to stand their ground in marriage.

In a viral Facebook clip on Friday, the actress emphasised the importance of self-assurance and resilience in sustaining a marriage.

The mother of five said: “If you do not stand your ground, if you do not raise your voice, if you do not let your husband know that your word is final in the house, you’re a loose woman. You’re a miserable woman. You’re this and that, if your man said this and you accept it like that, oh God. Some people are so daft and don’t know anything. Please come and listen to good advice.

“No matter how small the man is or how tall or poor or rich? I’m going to make one thing very clear. I’m going to state one thing. If your marriage is not working, you don’t have any business calling yourself husband and wife. If you know that in your marriage, you’re thinking of killing yourself, and your significant other does not even send, then you don’t want to die. My sister, find your way.”

Walk away

Furthermore, Judy stressed that marriage should never be treated as a do-or-die affair, urging women to walk away from abusive relationships.

She added that men are “big babies,” noting that only women with the right mindset and understanding know how to make them feel valued and loved.

“Marriage is not a do-or-die affair, but if you want to marry regardless of how wrong he is. Your manner of approach matters. You need to understand you’re talking to your husband, like I said, if you don’t want to marry the man, go, but if you want to marry him, marry him. Make your own. Many women will always complain that their husband did this or that year in, year out. Excuse me, enough of the complaints. You cannot complain every day of your life.

“If you continue to play the same tune, you will continue to have the same down (dance) steps. If you feel like your home is not working or you’re always having issues with your husband, my sister, change your style. Let me tell you another thing: all men are big babies. You need to know how to make them feel like one around you. The majority of you ladies will go to church and turn to mumu to their pastors”, said Judy.