The Ondo State Police Command says it has apprehended one Abdullahi Saliu of Top Quality Hotel, who notoriously paraded himself as a colonel in the Nigerian Army.

The command also said the suspect deceitfully lured and defrauded two unsuspecting victims, Oshoade Janet ‘f’ and Daisi Remilekun Joy ‘f’, under the false pretext of securing employment opportunities for their sons in the Nigeria Customs Service and Nigerian Immigration Services.

“Through this fraudulent scheme, he obtained the sum of One Million, Three Hundred and Seventy-Seven Thousand Naira (₦1,377,000), which he subsequently converted to his personal use,” a statement by police spokesperson, Olayinka Ayanlade, said on Tuesday.

“Investigations further revealed that the suspect’s operations cut across state lines, with victims traced to Edo, Delta, Kogi, and Ondo States.

“He has long been on the Command’s watchlist as a notorious job racketeer, known for impersonating senior officers of different security agencies. His disguise and fraudulent claims include presenting himself variously as a colonel in the Nigerian Army, a Naval officer, a senior Immigration and Customs officer, among others, all in a bid to defraud unsuspecting citizens of their hard-earned money.”

The suspect has since been arraigned before Magistrate Court 1 for appropriate prosecution.

This feat represents one of the several cases successfully cracked by the command in recent times.

The command reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the lives, property, and interests of all residents, while ensuring that fraudsters and criminally-minded elements are brought to justice.

Four days ago, the command arrested a suspected fraudster allegedly behind a fake admission syndicate targeting the Nigeria Police Academy (POLAC), Wudil, Kano.

The suspect, identified as Samson Owolade, a native of Ipogun in Akure, was apprehended following credible intelligence linking him to a scam involving fraudulent admission offers, misleading social media posts, and online platforms designed to defraud aspiring cadets.

Investigations revealed that Mr Owolade created and managed a WhatsApp group titled “NPA RC12 Guide and Updates” with over 370 members, at least 100 of whom are believed to have fallen victim to the scheme.

He was also found to be behind a Facebook page, “POLAC UPDATES GROUP,” used to spread false information and defamatory content against the Police Academy.

Operatives of the Cybercrime Unit later tracked and arrested the suspect within an hour. A preliminary investigation led to the recovery of several mobile phones, laptops, internet routers, and SIM cards allegedly used in the fraud.

There are indications that the suspect will be transferred to the POLAC for further investigation and prosecution, even as Mr Ayanlade said efforts were ongoing to track down other members of the syndicate.