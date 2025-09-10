The former Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Mele Kyari, is under interrogation at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja.

An EFCC insider, who is familiar with the case but craved annonimity to discuss the sensitive case, confirmed the development, earlier reported by Daily Trust, to our reporter Wednesday evening.

The source said via a phone call that Mr Kyari, who had earlier been placed on a watchlist, arrived at the commission’s office for questioning around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale did not respond to our reporter’s calls seeking his comments on Wednesday evening.

While the exact issues Mr Mele was questioned for on Wednesday are unclear, public disclosures on the cases agaisnt him has included suspicious use of funds earmarked for the maintenance of refineries during his tenure at the NNPC. Other former officials of the state-owned oil company have also faced similar allegations.

PREMIUM TIMES has yet to confirm if Mr Mele was released after facing questions from EFCC detectives on Wednesday.

Court-ordered account freeze

Wednesday’s interrogation came less than a month after the Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the temporary freezing of four Jaiz Bank accounts linked to Mr Kyari over allegations of conspiracy, abuse of office and money laundering.

The judge, Emeka Nwite issued the order in August after EFCC lawyer Ogechi Ujam moved an ex parte application.

The agency told the court the accounts were under investigation for suspicious transactions.

The EFCC, in its filing marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1641/2025 seking the order, alleged that the accounts were controlled by Mr Kyari and tied to offences of conspiracy, abuse of office, and money laundering.

Also, preliminary findings reportedly traced N661.4 million, suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activity, to the accounts.

According to an affidavit by EFCC investigator Amin Abdullahi, the probe followed a petition from a civic group, Guardians of Democracy and Rule of Law, filed on 24 April.

He said suspicious inflows from NNPCL and oil companies were disguised as donations for a book launch and funding for a non-governmental organisation, with the accounts allegedly managed through Mr Kyari’s relatives acting as fronts.

Wider EFCC probe

The investigation into Mr Kyari forms part of a broader EFCC probe into the management of refinery rehabilitation funds. At least 14 current and former NNPCL officials, including two other ex-CEOs, are under scrutiny.

The commission has demanded emolument records of those officials, with over N80 billion reportedly traced to the personal accounts of a former refinery managing director.

Mr Oyewale had confirmed the ongoing probe, saying it involves “funds released for the rehabilitation of the Kaduna, Warri and Port Harcourt refineries.”

President Bola Tinubu has since appointed Bashir Ojulari as NNPCL Group CEO and Ahmadu Kida as non-executive chairman, directing them to restore investor confidence and improve operational efficiency.

Kyari’s response

Mr Kyari, who led NNPCL until April when President Bola Tinubu dissolved the board and management, has denied wrongdoing.

In May, he dismissed reports of his arrest over the alleged diversion of $2.9 billion for refinery rehabilitation as “clear mischief” aimed at damaging his reputation.

“I must emphasise that I served with the fear of God, knowing fully well that if I do not account before man, I will account before Allah,” the 60-year-old said in a statement on his X handle.