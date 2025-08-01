The academic and non-academic staff at Lagos State University (LASU) have declared an indefinite strike over grievances related to their welfare.

The strike action began on Thursday, 31 July, according to a strike notice issued by the Joint Action Committee of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT).

The notice, also issued on Thursday, was signed by ASUU-LASU Chairperson and Secretary, Ibrahim Bakare and Sylvester Idowu, respectively, as well as SSANU-LASU Chairperson and Secretary, Oluwaseyi Lawal and Waheed Majekodunmi, respectively.

The unions have, therefore, directed their members to withdraw their services and vacate their official duty posts.

“This strike action will be in force indefinitely until all the demands of staff members are met by the appropriate authorities,” the statement reads in part.

Grievances

Although the notice did not give specific reasons for the strike action, PREMIUM TIMES gathered it was related to the non-implementation of the 25 and 35 per cent wage increment approved by the federal government from January 2024.

This newspaper reported in December how the university downed tools for a while over the same grievance.

The unions also listed parts of their grievances as the harmonisation of their members’ salary scales with those of the Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH) and the Lagos State University of Education (LASUED), which they said earn better than their counterparts in LASU.

They added that the state government has failed to implement the recommendation of a committee set up by the government on the harmonisation of salaries.