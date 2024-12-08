The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, said it has commenced “a total and indefinite strike action” over the Lagos State Government’s failure to implement the federal government-approved salary increment of 25 and 35 per cent for its members since January 2023.

The strike action began on 6 December, according to a statement by the ASUU-LASU Chairperson Ibrahim Bakare, a professor, and Secretary Sylvester Idowu. The statement is dated Sunday, 8 December.

“We note with dismay that this agreement has been implemented in all the federal universities and eighteen (18) state universities as of today,” the statement said.

The union said the declaration of the strike action conforms with the decision of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of all the staff unions in the university, adding that a letter has been sent to the vice-chancellor, Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, a professor, and the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

JAC comprises ASUU, the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), according to Punch newspaper.

The union is also calling on the Lagos State Government to harmonise its members’ salary scale with that of the Lagos State University of Science and Technology and the Lagos State University of Education, which it said earns better than their counterparts in LASU.

ASUU-LASU noted that the government has failed to implement the recommendation of a committee set up by the government on the harmonisation of salaries.

“We use this medium to appeal to our world-class students to display a high sense of maturity, solidarity and understanding in this matter. We implore them to keep calm and watch as events unfold,” it added.

“We are aware that the state government and the university management are making frantic efforts to resolve the unfortunate development.”

ASUU, students’ union disagree

ASUU-LASU also dismissed a press statement by the students’ union which reportedly claims that only ASUU members are embarking on the strike action and that academic activities would continue unhindered.

The Punch had reported a statement by the Students’ Union President, Ayomide Adebobola, and Public Relations Officer, Mouyon Asikoto, respectively, assuring students of undisrupted academic activities.

However, ASUU asked that students disregard the statement.

The statement reads in part: “Our law-abiding students should disregard the Press Release dated 7th December 2024, jointly signed by the LASU Students’ Union President and the Public Relations Officer that activities continue in LASU despite SSANU and NASU industrial strike.

“We wish to remind them that students have no stake in the matter or possess any right to meddle into welfare issues involving staff members of the university and the government, and as such they should not allow themselves to be used in a matter that does not directly concern them.”

