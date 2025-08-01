Award Winning Coach, Human Behaviour Consultant, and founder of The Discovery Centre, Mfon Ekpo, has been honoured with the University of Southampton’s Outstanding Contribution Alumni Award, the first of its kind in the institution’s 163-year history.

This honour marks a full-circle moment for the Nigerian-born changemaker, who once wrote a heartfelt application to the university to take a chance on her. Two decades later, MfonEkpo returned to the very institution that gave her that chance, this time, to receive its highest alumni honour, deliver the commencement speech and inspire the next generation of leaders.

“I was told I had to play the hand I was dealt in life,” she said in her powerful speech, recalling a doctor’s blunt verdict at birth that she would be mentally retarded. “Until one day I realised I didn’t have to. I could throw those cards back unto life’s table and demand a new hand.”

The auditorium erupted in thunderous applause as Ms Ekpo invited the graduates, their families and the faculty to do the same; to dare to rewrite the narratives handed to them and choose possibility over limitation.

A Global Life of Impact

Ms Ekpo is no stranger to international recognition. She was part of the inaugural class of the Mandela Washington Fellowship, a flagship program of President Obama’s Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI), and was later appointed Goodwill Ambassador and Honorary Citizen of the State of Arkansas by the State Governor.

Ms Ekpo served on the President’s Advisory Council of the John Maxwell Team, which led nationwide leadership initiatives in Guatemala,Paragua and Costa Rica, at the invitation of their governments. She has also worked with thousands of emerging leaders across Africa, Europe, and North America.

A Moment Etched in History

With this honour, Ms Ekpo joins the ranks of the University of Southampton’s most distinguished alumni; a list that includes trailblazers like Sir Tim Berners-Lee, inventor of the World Wide Web, and Adrian Newey, the legendary Formula 1 engineer and designer.

Her story, from a child handed a bleak prognosis to a woman celebrated on global platforms, is a living testament to the power of vision, resilience, and daring.

She closed her commencement address with a message that now echoes across continents:

“Daring will take you places that common sense doesn’t know exist.”

The Discovery Centre: Empowering Daring Leaders

Through The Discovery Centre, Ms Ekpo has helped thousands decode internal resistance, rewire limiting beliefs, and build bold, sustainable lives from the inside out. Her work in behavioural transformation has earned her global recognition, including awards from the British Council and being named one of the 100 Most Inspiring Women in Nigeria by Leading Ladies Africa. She doesn’t just talk about change, she designs it.

The Blueprint of How is the flagship conference of The Discovery Centre, where Ms Ekpo equips professionals, entrepreneurs, and visionaries to transform bold ideas into sustainable, purpose-driven realities. It has become a trusted space for thinkers and builders across the globe to align vision with execution and impact with intention.

To learn more about upcoming programmes at The Discovery Centre, including The Blueprint of How, visit http://bit.ly/processofhow or contact [email protected].