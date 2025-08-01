Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun says he is not defecting to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 8 August 2026 governorship election in the state.

This is contained in a statement made available to journalists on Friday in Osogbo by Rasheed Olawale, the spokesperson for the governor.

Mr Olawale said the governor remained in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and did not align with anyone within the ADC.

He said that there was no truth in the speculation about Mr Adeleke’s imminent defection or alignment with ADC bigwigs ahead of the 2026 governorship race.

“There is no truth in those speculations and publications,” he said.

Mr Olawale said that since the PDP in Osun had adopted and endorsed President Bola Tinubu for the 2027 presidential election, there was no alliance with ADC.

“Governor Adeleke has no alliance with anyone in ADC. He remains in PDP, will run in PDP, and needs no alliance with ADC to win with a wide margin in 2026.

“The Osun electorate supports the governor because of his impressive performance since he came to office.

“That good work is still ongoing, and the people of the state are committed to sustaining the delivery of good governance by re-electing him in 2026,” he said.

The spokesperson also said that the governor had directed PDP members to forge ahead with the ongoing strengthening of the party structures across all levels to prepare for a fresh victory in the election.

(NAN)