Nigeria’s electoral commission, INEC, has announced dates for the off-cycle governorship elections in Osun and Ekiti States.

INEC Chairperson Mahmood Yakubu disclosed this on Friday while swearing in new Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

The commission has also released a timeline of activities, including campaigns and conduct of primaries for both elections.

Mr Yakubu said the announcement was in accordance with the commission’s legal obligation to publish notices for major elections at least 360 days before the polls.

“In compliance with the law, the commission has approved the timetable and schedule of activities for the Ekiti and Osun State Governorship elections,” he said.

“The last governorship elections in the two states were held in June and July 2022. The four-year tenure of the governors will end next year.”

He said the commission is currently finalising preparations for Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercises, particularly as the number of bye-elections has risen to 17.

“We are aware of the urgency to commence the CVR, particularly in view of the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State. We want to assure Nigerians that we are finalising our preparations for both activities, the details of which will soon be made public,” he said.

Dates, Timelines of elections

While the Ekiti State governorship election has been scheduled for Saturday, 20 June 2026, the Osun State governorship election is on Saturday, 8 August 2026.

For Ekiti State, Mr Yakubu said the political party primaries will start on 20 October and end on 10 November.

Political parties are expected to upload their nomination forms to the dedicated portal, which will automatically shut down at 6 p.m. on 22 December.

He said the final list of candidates will be published on 18 January 2026, while political parties’ public campaigns will commence on 21 January 2026 and end 24 hours before election day.

For Osun State, INEC said party primaries will start on 24 November and end on 15 December. He said the portal for political parties to upload nomination forms closes at 6 p.m. on 9 February 2026.

“The final list of candidates will be published on 9 March 2026 while campaigns in public by political parties will commence on 11 March 2026 and end 24 hours before election day,” he said.

