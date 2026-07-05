Insurgents in Mali on Saturday staged attacks in five locations, including a northern town where government and Russian fighters are ‌based and a town south of the capital, Bamako.

This is the latest threat to the landlocked Sahel nation’s embattled leaders.

The assault targeted army positions in cities and towns, including Anefis, Aguelhoc, and Gao in northern Mali; Sevare in central Mali; and Kenioroba in the south, the Malian armed forces said in a statement.

The soldiers repelled the attacks, and the situation was “totally under control”, the statement said, adding that 20 terrorists had been killed in Sevare and six in Gao.

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It said that one pro-government fighter was killed in Gao, and four others were injured.

A spokesperson for ⁠a Tuareg-led rebel group, the Azawad Liberation Front (FLA), said it was involved in Saturday’s attacks.

The group partnered with the regional al-Qaeda affiliate, Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimin (JNIM), in April in a coordinated, high-profile operation that hit the airport in the capital, Bamako and killed the defence minister.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility from JNIM.

The FLA’s spokesperson, Mohamed Elmaouloud Ramadane, said the group’s fighters had entered Anefis, in the northeastern Kidal region.

Government and Russian troops were deployed there after the April attacks, having previously been driven from the strategic town of Kidal.

Reuters could not independently verify the claim.

In Gao, a local official said gunfire and rocket attacks targeting a military camp had continued since before dawn, though it was not immediately clear who was responsible.

“No one could go out this morning, the Malian Armed Forces have blocked all the streets. We’re in ‌our homes. The noise was so intense it felt like the roof was going to collapse,” ⁠a Gao resident said.

In Sevare, a resident told Reuters that early morning gunfire was followed by four large explosions in the west of the city at around 8 a.m.

Even heavier detonations were heard in the town at around 10 a.m., the resident said.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity for safety reasons.

Kenioroba is home to a prison holding members of Mali’s political opposition.

⁠A diplomatic source and a security source said the prison was attacked, though one said security forces repelled the assailants.

A government spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The attacks highlight the failure of Mali’s military leaders, who seized power in coups in 2020 and 2021, to ⁠deliver the improved security they promised.

In September 2024, JNIM attacked a paramilitary police training school near the Bamako airport, killing about 70 people.

More recently, it carried out a fuel blockade that has starved the capital’s residents and businesses of power and supplies.

Mali’s government has recently pursued closer ties with Washington, which has sought to rebuild security cooperation and explore mining opportunities.

Russia, whose Africa Corps forces are backing the government, vowed to stand by Mali after the April attacks.

Jihadist violence has also rocked neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger, which, like Mali, have turned to Russia for security assistance.

(Reuters/NAN)