The Chairperson of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, has sworn in six Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) and assigned them to their states of deployment.

With the swearing of the six RECs, all vacancies in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been filled, Mr Yakubu, a professor, said on Friday during the swearing-in ceremony.

The INEC Chairperson urged them to follow the electoral legal framework and the commission’s guidelines in conducting their activities and discharging their responsibilities.

He explained that the RECs are in charge of personnel and resources in their states of deployment and urged them to use them judiciously.

“Above all, you must always act in good conscience. Do not betray your oath of office. In the best tradition of the commission, you must engage with stakeholders through regular consultative meetings and must not be impervious to genuine criticisms,” he said.

“The conduct of elections is not only a huge responsibility but also a sacred duty. As RECs, you are the representatives of the Commission in the various States to which you will be deployed shortly.”

Deployments

Mr Yakubu said two of the RECs, Johnson Sinikiem and Mukhtar Gajiram, were reappointed for a second term after serving an initial term of five years as RECs, while two others, Sa’ad Idris and Feyijimi Ibiyemi, have been career staff of the Commission.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The remaining two, Chukwuemeka Ibeziako, a private legal practitioner, and Umar Garba, who have years of experience in the private sector, are joining the commission for the first time.

“Together, all six of you have cumulative experience in election administration or the management of public affairs to justify the confidence reposed in you to serve in the high office of REC,” he said.

The new RECs will be deployed as follows: Sa’ad Idris to Gombe, Johnson Sinikiem to Cross River, Feyijimi Ibiyemi to Ogun, Mukhtar Gajiram to Taraba, Chukwuemeka Ibeziako to Abia, and Umar Garba to Sokoto State.

The INEC chairperson explained that the commission does not deploy RECs to their state of origin but to any state in their geo-political zones.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

