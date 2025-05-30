The Chairperson of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, has sworn in six Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) and assigned them to their states of deployment.
With the swearing of the six RECs, all vacancies in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been filled, Mr Yakubu, a professor, said on Friday during the swearing-in ceremony.
The INEC Chairperson urged them to follow the electoral legal framework and the commission’s guidelines in conducting their activities and discharging their responsibilities.
He explained that the RECs are in charge of personnel and resources in their states of deployment and urged them to use them judiciously.
|
“Above all, you must always act in good conscience. Do not betray your oath of office. In the best tradition of the commission, you must engage with stakeholders through regular consultative meetings and must not be impervious to genuine criticisms,” he said.
“The conduct of elections is not only a huge responsibility but also a sacred duty. As RECs, you are the representatives of the Commission in the various States to which you will be deployed shortly.”
Deployments
Mr Yakubu said two of the RECs, Johnson Sinikiem and Mukhtar Gajiram, were reappointed for a second term after serving an initial term of five years as RECs, while two others, Sa’ad Idris and Feyijimi Ibiyemi, have been career staff of the Commission.
READ ALSO: INEC announces date for Ekiti, Osun off-cycle elections
The remaining two, Chukwuemeka Ibeziako, a private legal practitioner, and Umar Garba, who have years of experience in the private sector, are joining the commission for the first time.
“Together, all six of you have cumulative experience in election administration or the management of public affairs to justify the confidence reposed in you to serve in the high office of REC,” he said.
The new RECs will be deployed as follows: Sa’ad Idris to Gombe, Johnson Sinikiem to Cross River, Feyijimi Ibiyemi to Ogun, Mukhtar Gajiram to Taraba, Chukwuemeka Ibeziako to Abia, and Umar Garba to Sokoto State.
The INEC chairperson explained that the commission does not deploy RECs to their state of origin but to any state in their geo-political zones.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999