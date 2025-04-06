The Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) is nearing the end of its investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against Vice-Chancellor Abayomi Fasina.

A nine-person panel, set up by the university’s Governing Council, is expected to release its findings soon, a reliable insider told PREMIUM TIMES.

The controversy began when a female staff member, Folashade Adebayo, accused Mr Fasina, a professor, of sexual harassment in a leaked audio tape.

A subsequent petition by Mrs Adebayo claimed that the refusal of the Vice-Chancellor to renew her tenure as acting director of works of FUOYE was an act of witch-hunt because she refused her boss’ sexual advances.

Mr Fasina denied the allegations. The FUOYE Governing Council then constituted a panel to investigate the claims.

The Nigeria Police Special Fraud Unit had previously investigated the allegations, concluding that the promotion of Mrs Adebayo was normal, but the backdating of her promotion was the responsibility of the university’s Governing Council.

“The allegation of sexual harassment as detailed in the petition is a ruse,” the police report said. “Appreciating a person or personal opinion does not constitute a criminal offence or sexual harassment.”

The upcoming report is expected to resolve the controversy, which has sparked debate among students, stakeholders, and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU).

However, some civil rights groups are pushing for Mr Fasina’s suspension even when he has not been found guilty, fueling speculation about the real motive for the allegation against the vice chancellor.

Wherever the pendulum of justice falls in the investigation, what is up for determination is to ascertain whether the Vice-Chancellor indeed committed an act of sexual harassment against a subordinate or if the petitioner was merely crying wolf where there is none.

In the circumstance, the ball is in the court of the Governing Council of FUOYE as the public waits for the long-awaited verdict.

