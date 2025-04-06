Former Governor of Oyo State, Omololu Olunloyo, is dead.

News of Mr Olunloyo’s demise was confirmed in a statement issued in Ibadan on Sunday morning by Oladapo Ogunwusi, on behalf of the deceased’s family.

Mr Olunloyo, who was governor of Oyo State between 1 October 1 and 31 December 1983 on the platform of the then National Party of Nigeria (NPN), died a few days to his 90th birthday.

“With a heavy heart but gratitude to the Almighty, we announce the passing into glory of Dr Victor Omololu Olunloyo, former governor of Oyo State, a mathematician and engineer, and renowned technocrat,” the statement said.

“The Balogun of Oyo and Otun Bobasewa of Ife, Olunloyo was the first Rector, Ibadan Polytechnic and first Rector, Kwara State Polytechnic, among other notable appointments.

“His long record of service to the nation and humanity is a source of pride to his family and associates.

“The Olunloyo family will appreciate the understanding of the press and the public as it commences efforts to give him a befitting burial.”

About Omololu Olunloyo

Born 14 April, 1935 in Ibadan, Oyo State, Victor Omololu Sowemimo Olunloyo, was a mathematician and politician. His father, Horatio Olunloyo, was a Christian, while his mother, Bintu Tejumola Abebi Olunloyo, who passed away in October 2013 at 102, was a Muslim, Mr Olunloyo’s Wikipedia entry said.

Mr Olunloyo’s father passed away in December 1948 when his son, Victor Omololu, was just 13 years old. He pursued higher education, earning a Ph.D. from St. Andrews University in 1961. His thesis, “Numerical Determination of the Solutions of Eigenvalue Problems of the Sturm–Liouville Type,” showcased his expertise in mathematics. He also published several papers on number theory and applied mathematics.

Mr Olunloyo’s career in government began in 1962 when he was appointed Commissioner for Economic Development for the Western Region at just 27 years old, serving under Moses Majekodunmi. He was re-appointed when Colonel Adeyinka Adebayo became military governor of Western State. His other notable positions include:

– Commissioner for Community Development

– Commissioner for Education (twice)

– Commissioner for Special Duties

– Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs

– Chairman of the Western Nigerian Development Corporation.

Notably, he played a significant role in crowning two prominent Nigerian monarchs: the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, and the Soun of Ogbomosho, King Oyewunmi.

In 1983, Mr Olunloyo ran for governorship of Oyo State on the platform of National Party of Nigeria (NPN), defeating incumbent Bola Ige of the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN). His term, however, was short-lived, ending three months later when General Muhammadu Buhari took power and dismissed the elected government on December 31, 1983.

Mr Olunloyo remained active in politics, joining the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and later the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN). He held various positions within the PDP, including chairman of the party’s planning and strategy committee for Ibadanland and chairman of the PDP Media and Publicity Committee for Oyo State.

