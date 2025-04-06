Bolanle Austen-Peters is the founder and CEO of Terra Kulture, an iconic arts and cultural centre in Lagos.

In this exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Mrs Austen-Peters shares her remarkable journey from law to the creative arts, highlighting the power of female leadership, the importance of action, and her vision for inspiring the next generation.

PT: Can you tell us about your professional journey and how you became a CEO?

Mrs Austen-Peters: My professional journey has been one of self-discovery. I started as a lawyer, working in various organisations, including the United Nations.

Like many, I didn’t begin with a clear vision of what I wanted to do. Often, we are guided by our parents, career counsellors, or the structure of our education. Only a tiny minority know precisely what their path is from the start.

After spending years in the legal field, I found myself restless. While my work was meaningful, I realised that fulfilment for me wasn’t just about financial success—it was about joy and passion. I wanted to wake up every day excited about what I was creating, not just earning a paycheck.

That desire led me to build a world where I could thrive—a space filled with music, literature, and the arts.

This vision became Terra Kulture, a place where different forms of artistic expression could come together, where people could engage in meaningful conversations, and where Nigerian culture could be celebrated and preserved.

PT: In your opinion, how do women leaders inspire and empower others around them, especially other women?

Mrs Austen-Peters: Women leaders inspire and empower others by leading with action, resilience, and a deep sense of purpose.

For me, leadership is not just about personal success—it’s about creating opportunities for others, especially women, to rise. When women see other women breaking barriers, it reinforces the idea that they, too, can achieve greatness.

Through Terra Kulture, BAP Productions, and Terra Academy for the Arts (TAFTA), I have always prioritised mentorship, training, and creating spaces where women can thrive.

In an industry that is largely male-dominated, I have made it a point to ensure that women are not just present but actively shaping the narrative—whether in film, theatre, or business. I believe in showing, not just telling.

By consistently pushing boundaries and excelling in my work, I hope to inspire women to be bold, take risks, and claim their space in any field they choose.

Empowerment also comes from sharing knowledge and creating opportunities. That’s why TAFTA is so important—it provides thousands of young Nigerians, many of them women, with the skills they need to build sustainable careers in the creative industry.

When women are given the tools to succeed, they not only uplift themselves but also their communities.

PT: What do you think is unique about women in leadership roles compared to men?

Mrs Austen-Peters: Women bring something unique to leadership—our ability to lead with both strength and empathy.

I’ve found that women tend to approach leadership in a more inclusive and collaborative way. We listen, nurture talent, and create spaces where people feel valued.

That doesn’t mean we aren’t firm or strategic, but we often lead with a strong sense of emotional intelligence, which can make a huge difference in how teams function and businesses grow.

I think women, in particular, understand the importance of building sustainable systems, whether in business, the arts, or even in our homes.

We are natural problem solvers, and we bring that mindset into the boardroom, film, theatre – into everything we do.

PT: What challenges did you face as a woman in your industry, and how did you overcome them?

Mrs Austen-Peters: Nigeria, like many parts of the world, is still largely male-dominated when it comes to leadership and decision-making.

People often assume that as a woman, you don’t have the grit, the business acumen, or the resilience to build something sustainable.

When I started Terra Kulture, many doubted whether running a profitable cultural and arts centre in Nigeria, was possible.

The idea of making theatre commercially viable seemed unrealistic to some, but I refused to let those doubts define me. I stayed focused on my vision, worked tirelessly, and ensured that my work spoke for itself.

When I decided to step into filmmaking, many questioned whether I had the experience or the ability to succeed in such a tough industry.

But I was determined to tell our stories on a grand scale, and I knew that if I wanted to see change, I had to create it myself. I must say, though, in Nigerian filmmaking, women are making strides. Many production houses are female-owned, and the top five directors are women!

I overcame these challenges by being relentless. I refused to be intimidated, and I learned that as a woman, you have to demand your place at the table.

You have to be firm, assertive, and willing to push back when necessary. I also surrounded myself with a strong network of like-minded individuals—both men and women—who believed in my vision.

Most importantly, I didn’t allow gender to define my capabilities. I focused on excellence, discipline, and results. And in the end, success is the best response to doubt.

Today, I can proudly say that Terra Kulture and BAP Productions have paved the way for many others, proving that women can lead in film, theatre, and the creative industry at large.

PT: Can you share one of the most rewarding moments in your career that solidified your passion for leadership?

Mrs Austen-Peters: One of the most rewarding moments in my career that solidified my passion for leadership was bringing Fela and the Kalakuta Queens to life. It wasn’t just a production; it became a movement.

Seeing the overwhelming response—the sold-out shows, the standing ovations, and the energy of the audience—was extraordinary. Taking Fela beyond Nigeria, performing in South Africa and Dubai, and witnessing how the story resonated across different cultures reinforced my belief in the power of African storytelling.

It was also from how well we did Fela that the Kuti family trusted me to take on the monumental task of telling the story of Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti.

That level of trust, knowing they believed in my ability to do justice to such an iconic legacy, was a defining moment. It proved that with vision, resilience, and good leadership, anything is possible.

PT: What advice would you give to young Nigerian women aspiring to become leaders in their fields?

Mrs Austen-Peters: My advice to young Nigerian women aspiring to become leaders is simple—be fearless, be disciplined, and be relentless in your pursuit of success.

The road will not always be smooth, but challenges are part of the journey. You have to believe in yourself even when others don’t, and you must be willing to work harder than everyone else in the room.

Discipline is key. Many people have talent, but what separates true leaders is consistency and perseverance. Time management, self-accountability, and a strong work ethic will set you apart.

There will be distractions, societal pressures, and moments of doubt, but if you stay focused on your vision, you will find your path.

Most importantly, don’t wait for permission to take up space. As women, we are sometimes expected to shrink ourselves, to be less vocal, to play it safe. But leadership requires boldness. Speak up, take risks, and believe in yourself.

PT: How do you balance the demands of being a CEO with other aspects of your personal life?

Mrs Austen-Peters: Balancing the demands of being a CEO with my personal life is all about mindset and discipline. I believe time is our most valuable resource, and how we choose to use it makes all the difference.

There are so many hours in a day, and I could spend them doing nothing, or I could spend them building something meaningful. For me, it’s always been about making every moment count.

I hold myself accountable because I know that success doesn’t come from wishful thinking—it comes from action. I structure my day carefully, prioritising what truly matters.

I also make time for my friend. People sometimes sleep too much or waste hours on distractions, but I try to stay intentional.

That said, I also recognise the importance of balance. While it’s crucial to stay focused and driven, you don’t want to burn out. You have to take time to reset, to relax, and to breathe.

I’ve learned that stepping back for a moment can actually make you more productive in the long run. Whether it’s enjoying music, reading, or simply being with loved ones, those moments of rest are just as important as the moments of work.

PT: This year’s theme for International Women’s Day is “Accelerate Action.” What does this theme mean to you and how does it reflect your leadership approach?

Mrs Austen-Peters: “Accelerate Action” is a theme that deeply resonates with me because I have always believed that talk is cheap—what truly matters is execution. In every aspect of my career, whether in law, theatre, film, or education, I have been driven by the need to do. Ideas are great, but without action, they remain just those—ideas.

For me, it is about taking bold steps, pushing boundaries, and making things happen, even when the odds are stacked against you.

Take TAFTA for example, it was born out of a desire to accelerate opportunities for young creatives by equipping them with real, tangible skills. It wasn’t enough to say, “We need more young people in the creative industry”—we had to take action to make it possible.

As women, we don’t have the luxury of waiting for the perfect moment or for permission. If we want change, we must be the ones to drive it. “Accelerate Action” is a call to stop overthinking and start doing. It means not being afraid to take risks, make mistakes, and to keep pushing forward.

This interview was conducted in partnership with Women in Management, Business, and Public Service (WIMBIZ), a Nigerian non-profit organisation committed to advancing and empowering women in leadership. Mrs Austen-Peters is also a member of WIMBIZ.

