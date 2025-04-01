Kolawole Ologede, the lawmaker representing Akure North Constituency in the Ondo State House of Assembly, has lauded Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for releasing funds to lawmakers for the execution of constituency projects.
Mr Ologede appreciated the governor on Tuesday while inaugurating some boreholes he donated to Eleyowo and Ogbese communities in the Akure North Local Government Area of the state.
The lawmaker described Mr Aiyedatiwa as a role model for good governance in the country.
He stated that he was giving back to his constituents in appreciation of their support for him and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) during elections in the state.
He said that, even without formal requests from the constituents, he quite understood their needs, assuring them of his commitment to delivering impactful projects.
Appreciating the gesture, the Chairman of APC in Ward 6, Eleyewo, Adejoro Boye, applauded the lawmaker for his effective representation, describing the provision of the amenities as a great relief to the people.
Mr Boye said that the boreholes would greatly benefit the people.
Similarly, Olayinka Johnson, a resident of Ogbese, expressed delight, stating that the project was the first of its kind in the community.
In her remarks, the APC Local Government Women’s Leader, Funmilayo Akeredolu, thanked the lawmaker for providing potable water for market women in Ogbese.
Mrs Akeredolu urged the lawmaker to continue with his dedicated service to the people.
