Kolawole Ologede, the lawmaker representing Akure North Constituency in the Ondo State House of Assembly, has lauded Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for releasing funds to lawmakers for the execution of constituency projects.

Mr Ologede appreciated the governor on Tuesday while inaugurating some boreholes he donated to Eleyowo and Ogbese communities in the Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

The lawmaker described Mr Aiyedatiwa as a role model for good governance in the country.

He stated that he was giving back to his constituents in appreciation of their support for him and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) during elections in the state.

He said that, even without formal requests from the constituents, he quite understood their needs, assuring them of his commitment to delivering impactful projects.

Appreciating the gesture, the Chairman of APC in Ward 6, Eleyewo, Adejoro Boye, applauded the lawmaker for his effective representation, describing the provision of the amenities as a great relief to the people.

Mr Boye said that the boreholes would greatly benefit the people.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Similarly, Olayinka Johnson, a resident of Ogbese, expressed delight, stating that the project was the first of its kind in the community.

In her remarks, the APC Local Government Women’s Leader, Funmilayo Akeredolu, thanked the lawmaker for providing potable water for market women in Ogbese.

Mrs Akeredolu urged the lawmaker to continue with his dedicated service to the people.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

