Nigeria’s entertainment industry is not just about familiar faces but also about some extraordinary bonds-being a twin! This unique bond is what we’ll be exploring in this article. Some stars share the spotlight with their twins, while others have siblings who prefer a life away from fame.

Some well-known actors, musicians, and media personalities have twin siblings who are rarely in the public eye. Whether they embrace the spotlight or stay behind the curtains, their stories reveal fascinating family dynamics and surprises, showing the diversity of career paths twins can take.

Get ready to be surprised! Here, PREMIUM TIMES unveils 15 Nigerian celebrities with twin siblings you probably didn’t know about.

1. Eniola Ajao

Eniola Ajao is a celebrated Nollywood actress known for her versatility in Yoruba-language films. Born in Epe, Lagos State, she has starred in numerous productions, earning accolades for her compelling performances. Her twin sister, Kehinde Ajao, stays out of the spotlight and focuses on her business ventures outside the entertainment industry. Despite their differing career paths, the sisters share a close bond, occasionally celebrated by Eniola on social media.

2. Mary Lazarus

Mary Lazarus, a Nigerian actress and producer, rose to fame after starring in Waiting Years (2009) and later won the City People Movie Award for Most Promising Actress in 2018. She has a twin brother, Joseph Lazarus, an entrepreneur in the oil and gas sector who prefers to stay out of the public eye. Mary fondly recalls their shared childhood experiences in a Punch interview, stating, “My twin was my playmate. Together, we did a lot of good and mischievous things.” This shared journey is what binds them together.

3. Kehinde Bankole

Kehinde Bankole, an actress, model, and television host, made her mark in Nollywood and as a host of Soul Sisters and African Kitchen. She began her career in the 2003 Miss Commonwealth Nigeria beauty contest. Her twin sister, Taiwo Bankole, is an event planner and businesswoman, occasionally dabbling in acting but essentially staying behind the scenes. Their close bond is evident in social media posts celebrating their twinship.

4. Elozonam Ogbolu

Elozonam Ogbolu, a Big Brother Naija star turned content creator and actor, has a twin brother, Kanso Ogbolu, who prefers a quieter life. Kanso, based in the Netherlands, is a motion designer and animator with over 13 years of experience running his studio. Despite pursuing different careers, they share a strong bond and have worked together on creative projects, such as a music video they released for their 34th birthday in 2020. On Instagram, Kanso goes by Smiling Hat.

5. Eku Edewor

British-Nigerian actress and television host Eku Edewor is known for presenting 53 Extra on Africa Magic. Born in London, Eku has made significant contributions to Nigerian entertainment. Her identical twin sister, Kessiana Edewor-Thorley, works as an interior designer and fashion and marketing consultant. Unlike Eku, Kessiana maintains a more private lifestyle, though their twinship occasionally surfaces in social media posts and interviews.

6. Lawrence Oyor

Lawrence Oyor is a well-known gospel singer and preacher famous for his worship sessions and spiritual chants. His twin brother, Godswill Oyor, is also a law graduate but focuses on ministry as an associate pastor at Davidic Generation Church. He also founded the League of Kingdompreneurs, a platform that mentors Christian entrepreneurs. While both brothers are dedicated to spreading their faith, Lawrence is the more publicly recognised, and many are unaware he has a twin.

7. Chinyere Wilfred

Chinyere Wilfred, a veteran Nollywood actress, has a twin sister, Chinaelo Mojekwu, who leads a private life away from the entertainment industry. While little is known about Chinaelo’s profession, Chinyere occasionally shares their bond publicly, especially during their birthdays. In 2023 and 2021, she posted photos of them in matching outfits to celebrate, expressing gratitude and prayers for their journey.

8. Kehinde ‘Kenny’ Ogungbe

Kenny Ogungbe, founder of Kennis Music, has a twin brother, Taiwo Ogungbe, also known as DJ T, who has worked behind the scenes as a disc jockey, label executive, and artistes manager. Taiwo also ventured into politics, contesting for the chairmanship of Ifelodun Local Government in Lagos in 2015. Though not as publicly recognised as Kenny, he remains active in the music industry, and the twins occasionally celebrate their bond publicly.

9. Chidinma Aneke

Chidinma and Chidiebere Aneke, known as the Aneke twins, are Nollywood actresses and film producers from Enugu State. They gained fame with the 2004 movie ‘Desperate Twins’ and have since starred in numerous films. Beyond acting, they run A & T Design, an online fashion and hair business, and manage the Aneke Twins Foundation, which supports widows, orphans, and the less privileged.

10. Taiwo Ibikunle

Taiwo Ibikunle is a prominent Yoruba Nollywood actor and producer from Osun State, who is celebrated for his performances in films like “Eji Owuro” and the series “Jenifa’s Diary.” Taiwo has a twin sister, Kehinde Ibikunle, who maintains a private life away from the entertainment industry.

11. Tracy Daniels

Tracy Daniels is a Nollywood actress who has appeared in multiple films. Her identical twin sister, Treasure Daniels, is also an actress and filmmaker. Together, they are popular as the Daniels Twins, often collaborating on projects. Together, they run “Tracy and Treasure TV,” showcasing Nollywood films, comedy skits, and short stories.

12. Chris Okagbue

Chris Okagbue is a Nigerian actor, model, and reality TV star, best known for winning Gulder Ultimate Search Season 8. He has starred in numerous Nollywood productions. His twin brother, Christian Okagbue, maintains a more private life but is active on social media as a lifestyle digital creator and entrepreneur. The twins share a close bond and occasionally celebrate their birthdays together publicly.

13. Taiwo Aromokun

Taiwo Aromokun is a popular Yoruba Nollywood actress known for her energetic roles. Her twin sister, Kehinde Aromokun, lives a private life away from the entertainment industry. Interestingly, both sisters have twin sons, with Taiwo giving birth in 2013 and Kehinde following a few months later.

14. Spyro

Singer Spyro, alias Oludipe David, is also a twin, a fact that many fans were unaware of until he introduced his twin sister on social media in April 2024. Sharing photos of them, he said, “Did you know I’m a twin?” While Spyro has gained fame for hit songs like ‘Who is Your Guy?’ and ‘Billing,’ his sister has largely stayed out of the spotlight. Although they share a strong bond, little is known about her career or personal endeavours, as she keeps a private life away from public attention.

15. Shire Nwaeze

Shire Nwaeze and his identical twin, Shire Nwachukwu, are Nigerian actors, directors, and content creators known as the “Nollywood Finest Twins.” They collaborate on various film and social media projects, sharing their work on platforms like Instagram and YouTube. Their contributions to Nollywood have gained them recognition, and they continue to engage audiences with their creative content.

