China, on Tuesday, launched large-scale military drills around Taiwan as its latest warning to the island’s democratic government.

The Chinese government has described Taiwan’s leaders as “separatists” and “parasites” who were pushing the democratically run island into war.

According to CNN, on Tuesday, China stated that it had launched joint exercises involving its army, navy, and air force as a stern warning to forces advocating for Taiwan’s independence.

China’s military action comes a few days after the US government said it has plans to counter China’s aggression in Asia.

On Friday, during his first visit to Asia, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated that the US plans to enhance its military alliance in the Indo-Pacific region to “reestablish deterrence” and counter “China’s aggression.”

China has always claimed Taiwan as part of its territory under the One China principle and says it would use force, if necessary, to prevent Taiwan from being independent.

Although the US recognises the One China principle, it is a major backer and weapons supplier of Taiwan. Officials close to President Donald Trump have consistently advocated for the US to focus its efforts and resources on countering China’s expanding influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

However, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Guo Jiakun, said efforts to achieve Taiwan independence would not succeed.

“Taiwan authorities’ stubborn persistence with the Taiwan independence stance and their futile attempt to split the country from outside by seeking independence is like a mantis trying to stop a chariot; it is doomed to fail,” Mr Jiakun was quoted to have said.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Eastern Theater Command said in a statement that the exercises are intended to test the “combat readiness” of China’s army, navy, air force, and rocket force and their ability to work together during a joint military operation.

It also said the drills were being carried out from multiple directions around Taiwan.

“The focus is on sea and air combat readiness patrols, seizing comprehensive control, sea and land strikes, and blocking key areas and roads,” the command added.

Taiwan’s response

In its response, the Taiwanese Defense Ministry condemned the drills, describing them as “reckless” and “irresponsible.”

The ministry said it detected 71 Chinese military aircraft, 13 PLA Eastern Theater Command navy vessels, and a group of warships led by China’s first domestically built aircraft carrier, the Shandong, near Taiwan and in the West Pacific.

In response, Taiwan’s military dispatched its own aircraft and ships and deployed land-based missile systems to monitor the situation and respond appropriately.

In a post on X, the secretary-general of Taiwan’s National Security Council, Joseph Wu, said China’s action came “without justification, violates international laws, and is totally unacceptable. Democracies need to condemn China for being a troublemaker.”

However, CNN reported that an internal analysis by the Taiwan government showed that Mr Hegseth’s visit was one of the main reasons for China’s sudden drills.

The analysis disclosed that Mr Hegseth’s visit showed that the US is shifting its security focus to the Indo-Pacific region.

“This has put great pressure on Beijing’s intentions,” according to the analysis. “Faced with upcoming US-China trade talks and the expected measures against China, Beijing has opted for restraint to avoid actions that could be seen as directly confronting the US.

“Taiwan serves as the perfect pretext, prompting Beijing to launch these military drills immediately after the US Secretary of Defense left Asia.”

