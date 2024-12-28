A Bishop of the Anglican Church, Canon Olowolagba, has been kidnapped. He was kidnapped alongside his wife and two children in Ondo State, south-west Nigeria.

One of the kidnapped children is the 16-year-old daughter of the cleric while the other is a nine-year-old staying with them.

The Ondo State Security Network, known as Amotekun, confirmed the kidnap.

Mr Olowolagba, attached to the Akoko Diocese of the Anglican Church, was reportedly kidnapped on Saturday at Iboropa Road while travelling from Ipesi.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the kidnappers have contacted his relatives and members of the Anglican Church, demanding a N75 million ransom.

The abduction of the cleric has sent shockwaves through the community in the Akoko North-East council area of Ondo State.

The Bishop of Akoko Anglican Diocese, Babajide Bada, while confirming the development, said that the family was travelling from Ipesi through Isua Akoko when they were abducted.

He confirmed that the kidnappers initially demanded N75 million but later reduced it to N10 million and then N15 million.

Mr Bada said the matter has been reported to Amotekun and other relevant authorities.

“Amotekun is working tirelessly to secure the release of the victims. We have also notified the hunters and reported the matter to the police in Ikare and Isua,” Mr Bada said.

The state Amotekun commander, Adetunji Adeleye, confirmed the abduction and assured that the corps is working with other security agencies to secure the release of the victims.

The Ondo State Police Command, however, said it has not been officially notified of the kidnap.

Police spokesperson Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya said she would not confirm the development since no report had been made to the police.

Kidnapping for ransom is not uncommon in Ondo State and is carried out by various armed groups who often keep their victims in the forests in the state.

The prevalence of kidnapping in the state was one of the reasons the Amotekun was established by the state government.

