The Chief of Staff to the Kwara State Governor, AbdulKadir Mahe, is dead.

He died in the early hours of Saturday.

This was announced on Saturday by the Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Rafiu Ajakaye.

His remains were buried on the same day at his residence on Moro Street, Adewole Estate, Ilorin.

“His Excellency deeply mourns the death of Prince AbdulKadir Mahe, a perfect gentleman, community leader, urbane public servant, and a statesman,” the statement added.

In the statement, the governor commiserated with the Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari; the immediate family of the deceased; government establishments; and cabinet members.

“We ask for the understanding of everyone at this mournful period as the government and family mourn the quintessential public servant.

“We pray that Allaah accept his return, ease his accounts, admit him to al-jannah Firdaus, and uphold his family upon goodness,” the governor said.

