Italy says it is suspending the European Union’s border-free Schengen arrangements with Spain for one month.

This move is in response to the mass influx of 60,000 migrants into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from neighbouring Morocco.

This implies that travellers from Spain would have to present a valid passport when entering Rome by air or sea, instead of benefiting from the usual passport-free travel under the Schengen Agreement.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said the measure was adopted to safeguard national security and prevent “possible repercussions on our nations.”

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“The measure will be kept in force only for the time necessary,” she wrote on X.

However, the new policy only affects non-Spanish citizens and non-EU citizens, with Ms Meloni noting that “particular attention” will be paid to “limiting any impact on summer tourist flows.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the crowd of migrants poured into Ceuta after breaching the country’s border with Morocco last night, and that at least 41 died in the process.

This paper also reported that the incident prompted other European countries to turn on Madrid due to fears of a fresh migration crisis.

Some European leaders called for Spain’s temporary suspension from the bloc’s Schengen free-travel zone.

Ms Meloni led this demand, triggering a diplomatic row between Rome and Madrid.

Spain’s Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, a left-wing, pro-immigration leader, also clashed with US President Donald Trump, who did not hesitate to use the incident to back up his crackdown on immigration.

Reacting to Madrid’s new policy, Mr Sanchez cited data showing that the country has recorded more irregular entries than Spain between 2021 and 2026.

He also stated that “solidarity and empathy are optional, but respect for European treaties and the facts is not.”

“Number of irregular entries between 2021 and 2026 according to Frontex: Via Italy: 478,600, Via the Western Balkans: 340,600, Via Greece: 259,800, Via Spain: 234,760, Via the eastern border: 48,000,” he wrote on X.

“This is not the time to divide,” he added, and called for “building a strong and united EU.”

Meanwhile, France has also said it was increasing checks on its border with Spain.

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