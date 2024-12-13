On Friday, legendary Afro-Juju musician Sir Shina Peters said he was ordained as a Bishop because of God’s directive.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that in 2021, Shina Peters was ordained as a Bishop at Cherubim and Seraphim Church of God in the Iju area of Lagos State.

The musician, speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, said that the church leadership received divine instruction on his ordination.

He said the instruction divinely delivered to the church’s leadership came years before he accepted the ordination.

He said: “The Almighty God said I should be made the first bishop in the Cherubim and Seraphim Church of God. He told the leaders of the church.

God said this is because I am the only musician who has consistently used the hymns in my music and performances, and with this, I have won many souls for Christ. You know my music is usually taken from the hymns. And I tried to dodge the ordination for a while until God finally got me arrested.”

Regarding his career, Peters expressed satisfaction over his growth and appreciated God for guiding him through the years.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“I am fulfilled; I am contented. The only thing I ask my creator for now is to keep me more enlightened in His word and the grace to get closer to Him.

“There is absolutely nothing I want to ask again than to continue to thank God for my achievements so far, by His grace. When I go down memory lane and think about those who started the journey of life together, who are no longer, I remain grateful to my creator.

On what my fans should expect, I will only say they should expect something unusual very soon,” he said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

