The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says troops on internal security operations have apprehended two terrorist ammunition couriers, 256 other suspects, and killed 148 terrorists within one week.
The DHQ’s Director of Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, a major general, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.
Mr Buba said the troops also rescued 291 hostages, arrested 51 suspected oil thieves and recovered stolen crude worth N798.1 million.
He said the suspected ammunition couriers identified as Danweri and Abubakar Hamza, were apprehended in Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State.
|
He added that the troops also within the week, recovered 146 assorted weapons and 2,599 assorted ammunition, comprising two PKT guns, 72 AK47 rifles, 33 fabricated rifles, 28 dane guns, among others.
Others, according to him, included 1,596 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 636 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 111 rounds of 7.62 x 51mm ammo, 114 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm ammo, 25 rounds of 9mm ammo and 98 live cartridges.
Also recovered are three baofeng radios, three vehicles, 36 motorcycles, 40 mobile phones and the sum of N1.8 million among other items.
ALSO READ: Nigerian security forces kill 8,034 terrorists, rescue 7,967 hostages in 2024 – Official
“Meanwhile, in the Niger Delta area, troops discovered and destroyed 66 illegal refining sites, 68 crude oil cooking ovens, 13 dugout pits, 41 boats and 45 storage tanks.
“Other items recovered include; four speedboats, one pumping machine, 150 drums, one generator, two motorcycles, two mobile phones, one drone and five vehicles among others.
“Troops also recovered 657,470 litres of stolen crude oil, 127,870 litres of illegally refined AGO and 5,000 litres of DPK,” Mr Buba added.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999