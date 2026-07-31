Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has inaugurated an eight-member Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate the abduction of pupils and teachers from Ahoro-Esinele and Yawota communities in Oriire Local Government Area, saying the state must determine what went wrong and prevent a recurrence.

The development comes three weeks after the victims of the abducted schoolchildren and teachers were rescued in a joint operation by the Nigerian security agencies.

The commission, inaugurated on Friday at the Executive Council Chamber, Governor’s Office, Agodi, Ibadan, is expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the 15 May attack on the affected three schools, identify institutional or operational failures and recommend measures to strengthen security around schools and vulnerable communities.

The move marks a new phase in the state’s response to the incident, shifting from emergency rescue efforts to a formal public inquiry intended to establish accountability and improve security planning.

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Speaking at the inauguration, Mr Makinde said the panel was not constituted to duplicate the work of security agencies but to independently examine the incident and ensure lessons are learnt.

“The decision to set up this independent panel is not to undermine the work of security agencies but to ensure every lesson is learnt, every question is answered and the facts surrounding the incident are fully established,” the governor said.

He directed the commission to investigate the circumstances that led to the abduction, determine whether any security or administrative lapses contributed to the attack and propose practical measures to prevent similar incidents.

The governor assured members of the panel of the state’s full cooperation and gave them four weeks to submit their report, while noting that additional time could be granted if necessary to complete the assignment.

The commission is chaired by Mojeed Owoade, a professor, along with Jibril Ibrahim, Ayo Obe. The secretary of the commission are Olamide Sandra Tella.

Members are Ngozi Onadeko, retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police; Abimbola Orogade; Sanusi Muazu, a retired major general, and Folorunsho Osunrayi.

Speaking after the inauguration, Mr Owoade assured residents that the commission would conduct its assignment independently and objectively. “Nothing but the truth will form our report and recommendations,” he said.

Renewed focus on school security

The May abduction triggered widespread condemnation and renewed concerns over the vulnerability of schools and rural communities to attacks by armed groups.

Following the victim release on 10 July, Mr Makinde called United Nations and other international human rights and accountability bodies to examine the circumstances surrounding the abduction

The governor argued that such scrutiny would strengthen, rather than undermine, public confidence in Nigeria’s institutions.

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The proposal, however, generated debate at the national level, with the Nigerian Senate questioning the practicality of seeking United Nations intervention, arguing that Nigeria already possesses sufficient legal and security frameworks to prosecute terrorists and violent criminal groups.

Despite the differing views, the riday’s inauguration of the judicial commission signals the Oyo government’s determination to establish an official record of the abduction, identify weaknesses in the state’s security architecture and recommend reforms aimed at preventing future attacks on schools and communities.

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