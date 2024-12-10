The Governing Council of Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech) has appointed Badejo Afolabi as the substantive Registrar of the institution.

It also appointed Dada Olusola as its substantive Bursar.

The institution made this known in a statement signed by Emmanuel Akinwale, the acting Registrar of Yabatech, on Tuesday in Lagos.

Mr Akinwale said that the appointments, confirmed on Tuesday at the council’s meeting, would run for five years with effect from 2 January.

According to him, the council under the chairmanship of Funso Isolaolu, congratulates the appointees on their well-deserved appointment.

He expressed confidence that their expertise and dedication would contribute significantly to the continued growth, development and excellence of Yabatech.

Mr Afolabi was a deputy registrar, while Mrs Olusola was the Head of Department, Finance Account and Desk Officer, TETFund prior to the appointments.

(NAN)

