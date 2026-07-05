The federal government has recruited no fewer than 37,000 health workers across its health institutions since 2023, a statement from the health ministry has said.

The statement signed by the Assistant Director, Information and Public Relations, Ado Bako, said that the recruitment, alongside the training of 70,000 frontline workers, was aimed at improving service delivery.

It said that the government had also approved Nigeria’s National Policy on Health Workforce Migration to address the growing challenge of skilled health professionals leaving the country.

According to Mr Bako, the policy is designed to improve workforce planning, strengthen retention and promote ethical recruitment.

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“These actions are supported by the National Health Workforce Registry and continued investments in specialist training and workforce development,” he added.

He also highlighted progress under the revised Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF 2.0), describing it as a key driver of improved primary healthcare delivery.

He said the federal government had approved N32.9 billion under the revised framework to support no fewer than 8,300 Primary Health Centres, with expansion ongoing to have 13,000 facilities nationwide.

According to him, the government’s health reforms have contributed to 80 million patient visits, while over 21 million vulnerable Nigerians have accessed healthcare through the Vulnerable Groups Health Insurance Fund.

He added that disease surveillance and outbreak preparedness were also being strengthened through the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention gateway under the BHCPF.

On access to medicines, the ministry said the government was expanding local pharmaceutical manufacturing through the Presidential Initiative to Unlock the Healthcare Value Chain.

“The objective is simple: strengthen local production, improve medicine security and make essential medicines more available and affordable for Nigerians,” he said.

Mr Bako said the reforms also covered investments in health infrastructure, maternal and newborn health, emergency preparedness, digital health systems and accountability.

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He said that as of the 2025 Joint Annual Review, 84 per cent of the key performance indicators under the Presidential Health Sector Renewal Compact had been achieved.

According to him, while significant challenges remain, the government has continued to pursue sustained reforms rather than deny existing gaps.

“Nigeria’s health sector still faces significant challenges, and government has never suggested otherwise.

“Lasting reforms, however, are measured not by rhetoric, but by sustained action, transparent implementation and measurable results,” he said.

The statement reaffirmed the government’s commitment to working with healthcare professionals, civil society, development partners, the private sector and everyone to build a stronger and more resilient health system.

“Our mandate remains clear: save lives, reduce both physical and financial pain, and improve the health and well-being of all Nigerians,” the statement said.

(NAN)