Fighting between Kamuku farmers and Fulani herders has escalated to Kagara, the administrative headquarters of the Rafi Local Government Area in Niger State.

According to sources, local authorities have imposed a curfew on the town after a mob attempted to invade the Kagara General Hospital to attack herders receiving medical treatment at the facility.

Residents told PREMIUM TIMES that a local information officer, identified simply as Akula, drove through the town around 7 p.m. to announce the curfew.

The escalation was averted only by the swift intervention of military personnel stationed in the town, who positioned an armoured personnel carrier (APC) at the hospital entrance to block the attackers.

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“As I speak with you now, nobody is outside. We have been told to remain indoors until further notice,” Musa Tanko, a resident of Kagara town, told PREMIUM TIMES late Saturday.

The deadly conflict between the crop farmers and cattle herders began on Wednesday morning in the neighbouring Tegina district.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the violence erupted when machete-wielding herders invaded a Kamuku community, killing dozens of residents, predominantly women, children, and the elderly.

Since the initial invasion, tensions have remained high, with sporadic clashes reported on the outskirts of Tegina.

Earlier, the spokesperson for the Niger police command, Wasiu Abiodun, estimated the death toll from the crisis at 18. However, residents said the overall casualty figures from the days of violence have risen to about 50 deaths, with numerous other people injured.

The residents shared graphic images of the aftermath with our reporter, showing victims who had been hacked to death or burnt alive.

Beyond the staggering loss of life, the crisis has resulted in massive property destruction, with homes and food storage silos being razed to the ground.

Mr Abiodun, who explained that violence is tied to a land dispute, announced that joint police and military patrols had been deployed throughout the Rafi Local Government Area to restore law and order.

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Also, a government-backed reconciliation committee has been established, according to residents.

The committee is tasked with engaging community leaders from both sides to address the underlying disputes fueling the cycle of violence.

Residents expressed concern that, despite efforts, tension in the council area remains high, with many fleeing their homes for safety.