The Nigerian government on Tuesday announced the appointment of Ademola Adeyemi-Bero as the new Chairperson of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Board of Governors for 2025.

Nneamaka Okafor, the special adviser on media and communication to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, made this known in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the appointment of Mr Adeyemi-Bero, Nigeria’s governor for OPEC, was confirmed at the 189th meeting of the OPEC held on Tuesday.

“Nigeria has reaffirmed its leadership in the global energy sector with the appointment of Mr Ademola Adeyemi-Bero, Nigeria’s Governor for OPEC, as Chairman of the OPEC Board of Governors for 2025.

“Prior to his appointment as the Chairman of the OPEC Board of Governors, he was confirmed as Nigeria’s OPEC Governor for the year 2025,” the statement said.

This prestigious role, according to the statement, highlights Nigeria’s influence within the OPEC and underscores the nation’s commitment to shaping global energy policies.

Mr Lokpobiri hailed Mr Adeyemi-Bero’s elevation as a testament to the country’s active contributions to the global oil industry.

He emphasised that this appointment provides Nigeria with a vital platform to advocate for balanced energy policies that benefit oil producers, consumers, and the global economy.

The minister also expressed profound gratitude to Gabriel Aduda, the outgoing Nigerian OPEC Governor, for his exemplary service.

He acknowledged Mr Aduda’s instrumental role in advancing Nigeria’s interests within OPEC and ensuring the country’s influential presence in global energy discussions.

In addition, OPEC appointed Adeeb Al-Aama, Governor of Saudi Arabia for OPEC, as the Alternate Chairperson of the Board of Governors for 2025.

According to the statement, the OPEC conference brought together representatives from member countries to address significant issues, including reports from the Secretary-General and the Economic Commission Board (ECB), and to deliberate on critical internal matters.

It said the conference also extended the tenure of Haitham Al Ghais as OPEC Secretary General for another three years, effective 1 August 2025.

“Member nations commended his exceptional leadership and the secretariat’s unwavering commitment to the organisation’s objectives,” the statement said.

