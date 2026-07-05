The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 67-year-old Nigerian-British grandma following the discovery of 13kg of cocaine in her luggage at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday. in Abuja.

The anti-drug agency said the drugs were concealed in peels of plantain, which appeared as real plantains and were packed among other food items.

Mr Babafemi said the suspect, who works as a caregiver in the UK, was arrested at the departure hall of Terminal 2 of the Lagos Airport while attempting to board a Virgin Atlantic airline flight to London on Sunday, 28 June.

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He said that a thorough search of her bags resulted in the discovery of 31 big wraps of cocaine, which were packaged to appear like plantain hands, weighing a total of 13 kilograms.

“In her statement, the elderly woman admitted full ownership of the recovered cocaine exhibits,” he said.

In another development, he said, a sting operation in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State on Monday, 29 June, has resulted in the arrest of a 45-year-old PhD student at the University of Putra, Malaysia, over the seizure of 5.80kg of cocaine.

Mr Babafemi said the drugs were concealed in the walls of nine cartons of Orijin bitters, a consignment that was part of a consolidated cargo heading to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

He said the arrest of the suspect in Anambra followed the interception of 36 parcels of cocaine, with a gross weight of 5.80kg, concealed within the walls of the herbal drink cartons.

Four suspects were initially arrested in parts of Lagos during the investigation, including a driver who delivered the consignment to the cargo agent.

“Also, a trader at ASPANDA market, Trade Fair Complex, Lagos, handed over the consignment to the driver for delivery to the cargo agent.

“There was also an accomplice who supplied the cartons of Origin bitters used in concealing the cocaine.

“The efforts eventually paid off, leading to the unmasking of the main suspect hiding in his village, Aziora, Ozubulu, Anambra, as the leader of the syndicate,” he said.

In another development, in Taraba, NDLEA operatives, acting on credible intelligence, on Saturday, 4 July, arrested a suspect with 43,980 capsules of Tramadol.

Mr Babafemi said the drugs were concealed inside two vehicle fuel tanks along Zaki-biam roa,d Wukari Local Government Area of the state, while coming from Onitsha, Anambra state.

“Two suspects were arrested in possession of 1.7 kilograms of methamphetamine by NDLEA officers on Thursday, July 2, during a raid operation at Gwantu, Gwantu LGA, Kaduna state.

“A 65-year-old suspect was nabbed with 231.7kg skunk at Ikwo, Ebonyi state, on Saturday,” he said.

Similarly, a 75-year-old grandpa was arrested in possession of 15kg of skunk at Kurgwi, Qua’anpan Local Government Area (LGA), Plateau State, on Friday, 3 July.

Additionally, in Gombe State, NDLEA operatives acting on credible intelligence on Wednesday, arrested two suspects at Kuri village, Yamaltu- Deba LGA, where they were found with 587 blocks of cannabis sativa, weighing 556kg.

With the same level of dedication, Mr Babafemi said that commands and formations of the agency across the country have continued the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitisation activities.

The campaigns, he said, were carried out in schools, worship centres, workplaces and communities, among other places, over the past week.

The NDLEA, he added, took the campaign to students and staff of Girls Secondary School, Abagana, Anambra, and Government Technical College, Obe, Enugu.

Others include Adeola Odutola College, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, and FCE Staff Demonstration School, Kabuga, Kano State.

The NDLEA Chairman, Buba Marwa, commended the officers and men of the MMIA, Taraba, Kaduna, Ebonyi, Plateau, and Gombe Commands for the arrests and seizures.

He tasked officers to continue to raise the operational bar.

(NAN)