Olayinka Olajide took to the track at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan to easily win her 200m heat with the overall fastest time of 23.42s on Sunday at the ongoing MTN CHAMPS Season 2.

Her dominant display in Ibadan is coming on the heels of her impressive performance at the recently-held African Games in Accra where she emerged the only Track and Field athlete to claim a complete set of medals (GOLD, Silver and Bronze),

Olajide who competes for D’Victors Athletics Club, set a new lifetime best of 23.18s in Accra and is Nigeria’s fastest female athlete in 2024 with her lifetime best of 11.19s set at the MTN CHAMPS/AFN National Trials held in Asaba in February.

Following Olajide on the 200m standings in Ibadan is hurdler Stella Ayanleke who clocked 24.87s in her heat, while Ayotomilola Owoeya is ranked 3rd overall with her time of 25.11s.

MTN CHAMPS Ambassador Enoch Adegoke is on course to secure his second title of the competition after dominating his heat in 21.23s.

100m Bronze medallist Olaolu Olatunde was the second fastest overall in 21.54s, winning his heat ahead of Jeremiah Nathaniel and Obashola Olaoluwa.

Kabiru Muhammed won the third heat.

Mariam Jegede (25.06s), Ayomide Omotosho (25.16s) and Tunmininu Sanyaolu (25.39s) had the overall fastest times in the Junior (U20) Girls’ 200m heats.

Sunday winners

Stella Ayanleke bounced back from the disappointment of not making the final at the African Games to snatch the victory in the womens’s 100m Hurdles returning a time of 13.80s as Grace Ayemoba and Tumininu Sanyaolu followed.

Gafar Badmus outclassed the rest of the field to win the Junior Boys’ 400m in 47.50s as Segun Okebadan (49.44s) and Owolabi Timileyin followed in 2nd and 3rd respectively.

Defending champion Eniola Shiro took the B Final.

Just like she did in Season 1, Oluwabunmi Israel of Unique Athletics stormed to the Junior Girls’ 400m title in 56.26s; Damilola Alli of Jaf Athletics (56.91s) and Victoria Bayemule of Osun State completed the podium in the event.

It was a 1-2 for OAU Spartans in the women’s 400m where Monijesu Oyedele won GOLD while her teammate Praise Olukunle settled for the Silver medal.

ISL shines

International School dominated the Youth (U17) category of the Boys’ and Girls’ 800m, following the performances of Mohammed Usman who claimed the Boys’ title ahead of Pelumi Akintayo of Loyola College, while his teammate Teniola Oyedele took the bronze.

It was double gold for International School as Deborah triumphed over Mufiyat Saheed of Fosla Academy, and Balikis Ajao of Oluyoro Girls’ Secondary School in the Girls’ race.

Former National Sports Festival Champion Cyprian Oyedele led the way in the men’s high jump event as Yusuf Rasheed Olatunji and Godwin Blessed settled for 2nd and 3rd respectively.

Esther Emurieze, Grace Owoniyi and Oluwasemilore Akinniranye were the top finishers in the Junior Girls shot put event.

