The Aliko Dangote Foundation has donated 80,000 bags of 10kg rice to support vulnerable communities across Lagos State.

The Special Adviser on New Media to the Lagos State Governor, Jubeil Gawat, announced this on Wednesday via his X handle.

According to Mr Gawat, the rice distribution flag off took place at the Lagos House in Ikeja.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; founder and chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote; and chairman of First Bank of Nigeria Holdings Plc, Femi Otedola, were present at the event.

Following the removal of the fuel subsidy, many Nigerians have been grappling with the economic fallouts.

However, the state government has rolled out different measures to cushion the impact of the fuel subsidy removal.

One of such initiatives is the ‘Ounje Eko’ food market where food items such as rice, beans, garri, bread, eggs, tomatoes and pepper, among others, are sold at 25% discount to residents every Sunday.

