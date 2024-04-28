One person has been confirmed dead while two others sustained varying degrees of injuries as a gas tanker exploded in Ita-Osin, Abeokuta, Ogun State on Saturday.

The accident also left five vehicles burnt.

A witness told PREMIUM TIMES that the accident occurred following a suspected brake failure, after which the tanker driver rammed the vehicle into the road culvert. He said the tanker went up in flames afterwards.

A spokesperson for the Ogun State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Florence Okpe, later confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday evening.

Mrs Okpe said that the deceased was suspected to be the motorboy of the gas-laden tanker.

She said the truck suffered a brake failure after which it lost control and hit the roadside culvert.

The fire from the tanker reportedly engulfed four other cars and two shops around the accident scene.

“The number of people involved was six and all male adults. Two got injured. Unfortunately, one person died from the fire incident, which is the motor boy who was trapped. A total of five vehicles were involved.

“The fire service was contacted immediately and the scene was cordoned off to avoid a secondary crash,” Mrs Okpe said.

She disclosed that the corpse had been deposited at the State General Hospital morgue, Abeokuta and the injured victims had been taken away by their family members.

The Ogun State Director of Fire Service, Fatai Adefala, while confirming the incident, said officials of the fire service were still on the ground clearing the wreckage of the burnt tanker as of the time of filing this report.

