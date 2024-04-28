The Police Command in Kwara has reinforced security measures and deployed additional manpower to key locations in response to a recent jailbreak in neighbouring Niger State.

This is contained in a statement signed by the command’s spokesperson, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, on Sunday in Ilorin.

She said that the command is working closely with the relevant agencies to ensure the safety and security of the state.

“On the 24th of April, 2024, there was a heavy rainstorm which occurred at night and extensively damaged part of the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Suleja, Niger State, leading to the escape of 118 inmates.

“The breach in the perimeter fence caused by the downpour facilitated the escape, as reported by an official of the Nigeria Correctional Service, ACC Abubakar Umar.

“In response to this incident, the Nigerian Correctional Service promptly activated its recapturing protocols and so far has successfully recovered 13 of the escaped inmates. Collaborative efforts with other security agencies are ongoing to recapture the 105 fleeing inmates.

“As a neighbouring state, the Kwara state police are fully aware of the security implications of such an incident, and the Commissioner of Police, CP Victor Olaiya, has assured that the command is on high alert and is working closely with the relevant agencies to ensure the safety and security of our state.”

Ms Ejire-Adeyemi quoted CP Olaiya as assuring the public that adequate measures have been put in place to prevent any attempt by the escaped inmates to enter or cause harm within the state.

“Patrols have been intensified along the border areas, and surveillance has been increased in vulnerable locations.

“We urge all citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest security agency.

“Together, we can maintain peace and security in our communities.

“The Kwara State Police Command remains committed to its mandate of protecting lives and property and assures the citizens of its readiness to respond swiftly to any security challenges,” Mr Olaiya added.

According to Ms Ejire-Adeyemi, the command control room is available every day of the week, urging residents to call any of the numbers if they notice any suspicious person(s) or movements on the numbers – 07032069501 or 08125275046.

(NAN)

