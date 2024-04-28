The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thunderstorms and sunshine from Sunday to Tuesday nationwide.

NiMet weather outlook released on Tuesday in Abuja forecasts sunny skies on Sunday, with few patches of cloud over most parts of the northern region during the morning hours.

According to NiMet, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kaduna and Taraba in a hazy condition over parts of Yobe and Borno States later in the day.

“Cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are anticipated over the North Central region during the morning hours.

“In the afternoon/evening periods, isolated thunderstorms are envisaged over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Nasarawa,

Benue, Kwara, and Kogi States.

“Cloudy skies with spells of sunshine are expected over the inland states with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Imo and Abia,” it said.

The agency envisaged the coast to be predominantly cloudy with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Rivers States during the morning period.

It anticipated isolated thunderstorms over parts of Oyo, Edo, Abia, Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Ogun and Delta States. In contrast, widespread thunderstorms are expected over most parts of the coast later in the day.

According to NiMet, sunny intervals with few cloud patches are anticipated over the northern region during the Monday morning hours.

It predicted isolated thunderstorms over parts of Kaduna and Taraba States later in the day.

“The North Central should be cloudy with sunshine intervals during the morning hours with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Kwara, Niger, Kogi, Nasarawa, Plateau and the Federal Capital Territory during the afternoon/evening periods.

“The southern region should be predominantly

cloudy with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Enugu, Abia, Imo, Cross River, Rivers and Akwa Ibom States during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over the Inland states of Imo, Abia, Anambra, Delta, Edo, Oyo, Ondo, Ekiti, Enugu, Ebonyi and Osun States, while wide spread thunderstorms are expected over most parts of the Coast,” it said.

NiMet forecast a sunny atmosphere with patches of cloud over the northern region during the

forecast period, with chances of Isolated thunderstorms over parts of Kaduna, Adamawa, Taraba, and Bauchi states later on Tuesday.

According to the agency, the North-central should be cloudy with sunshine intervals during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are envisaged over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Kwara, Niger and Benue States.

“Cloudy atmosphere with intervals of sunshine

are expected over the inland and coastal areas of the South during the morning periods.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Imo, Ondo, Abia, Edo, Enugu, Ebonyi and Oyo States, while widespread thunderstorms should prevail over most parts of the coast,” it said.

It urged the public to take adequate precaprecautionstrong winds may precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur.

The agency advised airline operators to get updated weather reports and forecasts from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

(NAN)

