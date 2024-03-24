A Lagos senator, Idiat Adebule, on Saturday, distributed 10,000 food packs to some residents of her constituency at the Police College in the Ikeja area of the state.

During the distribution exercise, Mrs Adebule, who is representing the Lagos West district at the National Assembly, said that the intervention is to support her constituents, considering the prevailing hardship in the country.

Speaking on the cost of living crisis many Nigerians are contending with, Mrs Adebule noted that the high cost of living was not peculiar to Nigeria.

She urged Nigerians to support the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

She said the administration’s policies were difficult but appropriate and “will surely lead us to sustainable economic prosperity and national stability.”

“As we grapple with the fallout of the ongoing economic reforms, we must acknowledge that the cost of living crisis is a global phenomenon and not peculiar to Nigeria.

“However, the sacrifices being made today will help us to build a more resilient economy, and assure us of a better tomorrow,” she said.

Palliatives

The former deputy governor of Lagos said she has been distributing food items “regularly” to residents of her district.

“About a thousand bags of rice were distributed in December to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal,” she said.

The senator added that she also supported 200 young people to learn fisheries at the Institute of Oceanography and Marine Research, Lagos,, with each participant receiving starter capital of N100,000.

According to the senator, the food packs distributed contain rice, beans, semo, groundnut oil, garri, pasta and tomato paste.

Mrs Adebule noted that the beneficiaries were from the 10 Local Government Areas (LGA) in the Lagos West district.

“We cannot bring 10,000 people to this venue. It will be rowdy, These are the representatives of each LGA,” she said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

