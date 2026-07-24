The 2027 Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has called on the relevant aviation authorities to investigate the runway excursion incident involving an Enugu Air aircraft in Benin City, Edo State.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that an Enugu Air Embraer E170, operating Flight 4264 from Lagos, veered off the runway after landing at Benin Airport on Thursday. The airline, which the Enugu State Government owns, confirmed that all 63 passengers and five crew members disembarked safely, and that no injuries or fatalities were recorded. Praise for authorities, but a probe is necessary.

In a post on his X handle on Friday, Mr Obi praised the pilot, flight crew, and airport emergency response team for their swift and professional handling of the incident. The NDC candidate stressed that the report indicating that 68 passengers and crew members disembarked safely without injury came as a profound relief.

“I commend the pilot, the flight crew, and the airport emergency response teams at Benin Airport for their swift and professional handling of the situation, which averted what could have been a major tragedy. Their calmness and decisiveness under pressure are deeply commendable,” he said.

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“The safety of human lives must always remain our highest priority.”

Mr Obi, however, asked authorities to probe the runway excursion, emphasising that the incident serves as a “sober reminder” of the need for strict adherence to aviation safety protocols, rigorous routine maintenance, and continuous infrastructure upgrades across Nigeria’s airports.

“I urge the relevant regulatory and investigative bodies—particularly the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB)—to conduct a thorough, transparent, and timely investigation into the root cause of this incident.

“Learning from occurrences such as this is essential to strengthening public confidence in our aviation sector and ensuring that our skies remain consistently safe,” he said. Investigation

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the NSIB has commenced an investigation into the runway excursion and pledged to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the NSIB said it immediately deployed its Go Team to Benin Airport after receiving notification of the incident.

The bureau added that it had begun preserving evidence, interviewing the flight crew and other relevant personnel, examining the aircraft, assessing runway conditions, and reviewing operational and technical records to determine what led to the occurrence.

Similarly, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, announced on Friday that he had directed all relevant agencies to collaborate with Enugu Air to determine the cause of the incident.