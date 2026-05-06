The police in Anambra State say that four men have been arrested in the state over alleged involvement in separate cases of incest and defilement.

Tochukwu Ikenga, the police spokesperson in the state, disclosed this in a statement issued in Awka and made available to reporters on Wednesday.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, stated that one of the cases involved a 46-year-old man, who hails from Oko, Orumba North LGA, detained over alleged incest with his daughter, 20.

He disclosed that the suspect allegedly infected the girl with HIV.

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He stated: “On 23 April, a case of incest, involving a 20-year-old girl, was transferred from Oko Police Station.

“The suspect (name withheld) allegedly engaged in sexual relations with his daughter since she was 17.”

He explained that “the case was made public after the victim tested HIV positive during a hospital visit”.

He added that the suspect had made a confession regarding the issue.

The spokesperson also stated that on 22 April, the state CID received a case of defilement of a 16-year-old girl from Ogbunike Police Division.

He explained that preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, 26, a security personnel in an estate in the area, allegedly attacked the victim, who was reportedly on her way to a friend’s house in the estate.

According to Mr Ikenga, the suspect allegedly dragged the victim into an uncompleted building in the estate, where he raped her.

He added that the suspect had since made a confessional statement.

The spokesperson also stated that on 23 April, the command received another case of defilement of an 11-year-old girl, transferred from Neni Police Division.

He explained that the 36-year-old male suspect allegedly lured the victim inside his barbershop, where he raped her.

“The police operatives have obtained a medical report for the court proceedings,” he stated.

Mr Ikenga also stated that on 21 April, another case of defilement was transferred from Central Police Station, Awka.

He explained that the case involved a 52-year-old, who allegedly took advantage of the mental condition of an 11-year-old girl, lured her to his house and raped her.

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He further stated that on 28 April, a female suspect allegedly subjected two children, Echetuna Ezenwanne, 6, and Chikaima Ezenwanne, 4, to severe physical abuse.

The suspect was alleged to have used a wire to flog and inflict injuries on the underage children.

Mr Ikenga stated that the suspect claimed to have adopted the children from an orphanage in Onitsha.

The spokesperson quoted the Commissioner of Police in Anambra, Ikioye Orutugu, as describing the cases as “heinous and unacceptable”.

Mr Orutugu reportedly assured the people that the command was committed to protecting vulnerable persons, especially children, and ensuring that offenders were brought to justice.

The spokesperson stated that the police had concluded investigations into the various cases and that the five different suspects would be arraigned on Wednesday (today) before a Special Court in Awka.

(NAN)