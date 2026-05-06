The Coalition for Cruelty Free Africa (CFCFA) has called for urgent intervention by Ugandan authorities over alleged cases of animal abuse linked to fraudulent donation schemes.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, the group said findings from an investigation by BBC Africa Eye revealed that dogs and cats were being deliberately harmed and exploited to produce distressing content used to solicit donations from unsuspecting members of the public.

CFCFA described the development as both an animal welfare crisis and a financial scam, warning that several animals remain at risk and require immediate rescue.

Calls for rescue, prosecution

The group urged the Ugandan government to take swift action to identify and shut down locations where such abuses are allegedly taking place, rescue affected animals, and prosecute those responsible.

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It said the perpetrators were operating with little or no consequence, allowing the abuse to continue unchecked.

“The authorities must act urgently to secure the safety of these animals and prevent further exploitation,” the statement read.

The group added that enforcement of existing laws is critical.

CFCFA also called for wider investigations into similar suspected operations across Uganda and other parts of Africa, noting that the problem may not be isolated.

Legal concerns

According to the group, the alleged acts may contravene provisions of Uganda’s animal protection laws, including those prohibiting cruelty, neglect, and failure to provide adequate care.

It added that the reported fundraising schemes could also violate criminal laws relating to obtaining money under false pretences.

The organisation said the combination of animal abuse and financial deception undermines public trust and damages the credibility of legitimate animal welfare initiatives.

Wider context

PREMIUM TIMES has previously reported on CFCFA’s concerns about animal welfare across the continent, including calls for a ban on the dog and cat meat trade due to its links to public health risks.

In the report, the group warned that the trade exposes humans to diseases such as trichinellosis, cholera and rabies, highlighting broader implications of animal exploitation beyond welfare concerns.

The organisation has also consistently urged African governments and the African Union to strengthen enforcement of animal protection laws and address practices it describes as inhumane.

Global dimension, role of social media

CFCFA warned that such operations often rely on social media platforms to circulate graphic content designed to evoke sympathy and attract donations from international audiences.

It called on governments, international bodies, and digital platforms to collaborate to identify and dismantle the networks.

The group specifically urged social media companies to remove accounts linked to exploitative fundraising and strengthen measures to prevent similar abuse.

Demand for urgent response

While noting that the investigation identified specific locations where animals are allegedly being mistreated, CFCFA expressed concern about what it described as a lack of a visible, immediate response from authorities.

It called for the deployment of veterinary and rescue teams and the establishment of secure rehabilitation centres for rescued animals.

The group warned that continued inaction could prolong animal suffering and further erode trust in genuine charitable organisations.

CFCFA said it expects urgent steps from Ugandan authorities to halt the abuse, rescue affected animals, and ensure accountability for those involved.