The police in Borno State said they have recovered an abandoned backpack containing explosives.

In a statement on Tuesday, police spokesperson, Nahum Daso, said operatives discovered the bag during routine surveillance and foot patrol at Layin Logo, Moduganari area of Maiduguri, the state capital.

According to him, police operatives from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) were deployed to the area, and detonated the explosives.

“The Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit Base 13 was immediately deployed to the scene, where an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) concealed in the bag was identified and safely detonated in line with standard operating procedures,” he said.

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The police spokesperson said residents should remain vigilant and report any suspicious objects or movements to the nearest police station or through designated emergency lines: 0806 807 5581, 0802 347 3293.

This comes nearly two months after terrorists planted bombs, targeting several areas in Maiduguri on 16 March. Earlier that same day, terrorists attacked Ajilari, a garrison suburb of Maiduguri, although the military said joint forces thwarted the assault.

The attack was carried out simultaneously with the offensives against military formations in Baga and Burutai.

The garrison suburb had been targeted several times in previous attacks by Boko Haram. At least 89 people were killed in bomb attacks on the garrison area in 2014, 2015 and 2021.